Is EA Introducing a New Tier of Points in Ultimate Team?

We have reached the pinnacle of FC 24 Ultimate Team with Team of the Season taking over the game mode. Fans are opening packs daily to try and get their hands on one of the infamous blue TOTS cards now available.

The Premier League and WSL Team of the Season squads currently reside in packs, and the Bundesliga and GPFBL teams are next up.

FC Points have been in Ultimate Team for years, and the highest amount you can purchase is 12,000 points; however, this could change very soon.

FC Points Increasing in FC 24?

While FC 24 players dig into the content provided by EA as Team of the Season surrounds the Ultimate Team game mode, this is the prime time for fans to open packs in their hopes of finding a blue card for their teams.

The progression of packs in Ultimate Team has been staggering, with crazy packs now available that cost in the region of 750k coins, or 4000 FC Points, and some packs have been even higher in price.

Ultra TOTS Guarantee Pack

While these packs provide incredible content, the Ultra TOTS Guarantee Pack in Ultimate Team right now, giving you two guaranteed Team of the Season players, would require you to spend around £30 or $38 to purchase it.

As the price of packs continues to inflate, social media has been abuzz with rumors that EA could be introducing a further threshold on FC Points, with the maximum amount of points purchasable set to increase to 18,500!

This is just a leaked photo, so we can only speculate on it. However, if there is an increase in FC Points that can be bought, then this means we will be seeing players spend over $100 on the video game, which is a far cry from the origins of Ultimate Team.

Credit: @saf_cal 18,500 FC Points Leak

If rumors turn out to be true, packs will likely become more expensive, and fighting to win games while spending nothing on the game will be much harder, pricing some players out of the game.

Do you think EA will introduce this new FC Points bundle? Let us know in the comments below!

