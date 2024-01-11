FC 24: EA SLAMMED for lack of content

Dry January for EA...

It's the start of a new year, and the January blues have hit FC 24 Ultimate Team, and fans impatiently wait for the release of Team of the Year.

We say impatiently due to the plummet in the amount of content EA has been releasing since the start of the new year, and many fans are starting to become disgruntled.

This piece will cover the content released by EA in the past week, and give you the community reaction on what's out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, which is causing a stir amongst players.

EA Slammed for content shortage

Christmas feels like forever ago now, as does the last time we saw something exciting added to FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Although Team of the Year is on the horizon, promising to be the most entertaining promo of all time, fans are beginning to get frustrated at the lack of content being released by EA in the countdown to TOTY.

2024 has started off slowly by EA's very high standards, which makes Ultimate Team seem very dry this January after such a positive winter period in terms of content.

FC 24 January rewind

Although we are only in the second week of January, the festive period feels like it was months ago, when in reality, we were getting Winter Wildcard releases as late as last week!

Since then, we have had the FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 1 drop into packs, and many players are turning their noses up at the promo.

@FIFA22_INFO, a popular member of the FC 24 community posted on Twitter stating: "FC Versus might honestly go down as one of the worst promos in FUT history.

"I think we can all agree."

Whilst @FUTZONEFIFA another popular name in the FC 24 space said: "Bad news!

"Team 2 of FC Versus is coming this Friday!"

It's fair to say players aren't too excited by the current promo, and the second team hasn't even arrived yet!

On top of the FC Versus: Fire & Ice releases, EA has been much quieter when it comes to 6 pm GMT releases, compared to previous months, and fans of the game have noticed.

Since Team 1 dropped on Friday 5 January, four player SBCs have dropped, which may sound a lot, but the SBCs themselves aren't exciting players.

We have seen Fire & Ice Sterling, Icon Maldini, Moments Muriel, and Ruben Neves drop into Ultimate Team, which hasn't caused any excitement like SBCs for Selma Bacha and Kai Havertz did.

@DonkTrading even posted on his page saying: "TOTY needs to hurry!"

The standout moment of this week's content was the usual Wednesday drop of Team of the Week, which was released with nothing else, which is very unusual for EA.

Popular YouTuber, and streamer Pieface23 even posted on his Twitter and said: "Anyone in the office @EASPORTSFC?"

With all that being said, we know that Team of the Year will be a memorable one, and for the first time in Ultimate Team history, we will be given a Women's TOTY, which is exciting many fans.

However, the lack of content currently, is starting to disgruntle some FC 24 players.

