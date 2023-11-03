FC 24: Eredivisie October POTM Pavlidis SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is over a month in, and Ultimate Team is giving players lots to be excited about with content constantly being released.

TOTW 7 is out now, along with Season 2 Act I: Triangles, giving players a chance to progress and earn packs along the way! We have guides to Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder, and Centurions Sharpshooter Evolutions, as well as the cheapest solutions to the Centurions Watkins, Centurions Odegaard SBCs, if you are looking to add new players to your Ultimate Team.

EA has just released the latest POTM SBC, with Vangelis Pavlidis winning the award for the Eredivisie Player of the Month for October. The Greek striker is now available in Ultimate Team, and here are the cheapest solutions to completing his Squad Building Challenge.

Eredivisie October POTM Pavlidis SBC cheapest solutions

The latest Eredivisie Player of the Month SBC has been released by EA, with AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis winning the award.

This SBC is now available for all players to complete in FC 24 Ultimate Team, replacing the September POTM SBC for Santiago Gimenez.

click to enlarge + 2 Vangelis Pavlidis

Pavlidis was outstanding for AZ throughout October scoring five goals for the club in three matches, as they beat Fortuna Sittard, Ajax, and Heerenveen.

The Greek striker has had a fantastic upgrade, and his SBC is a bargain, so without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Eredivisie POTM Pavlidis SBC.

Eredivisie POTM Pavlidis SBC

Requirements:

In-Form Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad Rating: Min. 83

Number of players in Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Pavlidis SBC Squad

There we have it, once you have met the requirements above and submitted the squad, you will be able to add Vangelis Pavlidis to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC isn't the most exciting however, you never know when a player from the Eredivisie might come in handy, so it's worth completing for the price of around 23k coins.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.