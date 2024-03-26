Fans SLAM FC 24 Amid ePremier League Controversy

Well, this is awkward!

26 Mar 2024 12:18 PM +00:00

Despite FC 24 being in a much better place than it was at launch nearly six months ago, EA's title continues to make the headlines for the wrong reasons, and its latest in-game blip couldn't have occurred at a worse time.

The first instalment of the EA FC franchise has been marred by several gameplay issues since it was released in September last year, and despite a total of 11 Title Updates going live, many of the problems still exist.

Just ask FC 24 Esports player Marc Marley, who was left to suffer the consequences of an AI-related mistake in extra time of the ePremier League Final!

ePremier League goal causes stir

The 2023/24 ePremier League Grand Final ended in dramatic fashion over the weekend after a moment of madness saw Manchester City duo Bonanno and Tekkz win the ePremier League title.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Marley levelled matters after going behind early on, with a penalty shootout looming as extra-time entered the latter stages, however, City's Bonanno took advantage of a bizarre moment to win the game late on.

click to enlarge Credit: @premierleague via X ePremier League Final

Bonanno's corner was met by Erling Haaland, whose header forced a parried save from Petr Cech, but as the ball fell back into play, Marley's AI teammate went towards it in addition to the player he was controlling, causing both players to run into each other.

With Cech also getting involved unnecessarily, the costly mix-up presented Bonanno with an open goal to win it all, and he made no mistake in doing just that with the help of Haaland once again.

The controversial moment, which appeared to stem from an AI error, caused quite a stir online, with several fans slamming the state of the game and AI mechanics.

Reacting to the goal on social media, the majority of comments labelled FC 24 as "trash", whilst others shared sympathy with Marley, who was understandably gutted after the incident.

"Absolutely unreal showing mate, done yourself proud. Can’t take anything away from Bonanno but hopefully that winning goal sends a message to the gameplay devs. Having broken animations and mechanics decide the outcome of the whole tournament is just garbage."

Have you seen the goal? If so, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Golazo Promo Up Next in Ultimate Team | TOTW 27 is Here | Ultimate Birthday Team 2 Out Now | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.