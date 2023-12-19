FC 24: Prime Gaming December Rewards available now!

The latest Prime Gaming Pack is here!

We are deep into the cycle of FC 24 Ultimate Team as we approach three months since the game's launch, and the third edition of the Prime Gaming Rewards is now available for players!

This exclusive pack is eligible for all players who have an Amazon Prime account, giving them an extra boost with a token pack to open each month.

Below, we will go through all of the contents of the pack, as well as how to redeem it if you haven't already, so let's get to it!

FC 24 December Prime Gaming Rewards

The December Prime Gaming Rewards are here, and players can now get their hands on this month's pack in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

If you have an Amazon Prime account and FC 24, then you can link the two together to add a new Prime Gaming Pack into the store and try your luck at packing one of the current TOTGS players!

First, we will give you the contents of what to expect inside the pack, and then tell you how to redeem it if you haven't already!

Prime Gaming Pack 3

The Prime Gaming Pack is available each month, with the contents of what's inside varying each time.

Let's take a look at what's inside the December edition of the Prime Gaming Pack:

1x Vinicius Jr on 15-game loan (Untradeable)

6x Rare Consumables

1x Player Pick with min OVR 81+ (Untradeable)

4x Gold Rare Players (Untradeable)

Each player will receive this pack, with the only difference being the players inside, and you could be lucky enough to pack an incredible one!

Prime Gaming Pack & how to get

The Prime Gaming Pack is available now if you have an Amazon Prime account.

For those who have, you can link your Amazon Prime account with your EA account in quick time, and here is how!

Ensure that the Amazon account you intend to link is the one you will have access to throughout the lifetime of your EA Account. If you switch Amazon accounts later, you may lose access to redeem loot on your linked EA Account. Visit the Prime Gaming website and click on the 'Sign In' button at the top of the page. Make sure you are signed in to the Amazon account you wish to link with your EA Account. Return to the Prime Gaming homepage. Locate the loot you wish to claim and click on the 'Claim' button. You will be redirected to a new page displaying all available, past, and future rewards. Click 'Claim now' on the reward you desire. A screen will appear, showing your Amazon Prime account information. Confirm that it is the correct account for your content. If not, click 'Switch Amazon account' to select the right one. Click 'Go to Electronic Arts.' You will be taken to a new page, and you may be asked to sign in to your Amazon account again. Be sure to use the same account you used in the first step and click 'Sign In.' You will be prompted to allow Electronic Arts access to your Amazon account. Click 'Allow.' Click 'Return to Amazon.' Finally, click 'Complete claim' to finish the process.

Will you be redeeming your December Prime Gaming Rewards? Let us know!

