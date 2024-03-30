FC 24: Club 99 Shooting Evolution Guide

Join the club!

30 Mar 2024 10:36 PM +00:00

Club 99 Shooting Evolution is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Evolutions is a brand new system within Ultimate Team this year that allows you to upgrade players from your club.

Throughout each Season in Ultimate Team, we’ll deliver new Evolutions. As football and Ultimate Team fans, we’re excited about the squad-building options that Evolutions will enable no matter who you support around the world and throughout the football pyramid.

click to enlarge Club 99 Shooting Evolution

Become a member of the Elite 99 Shooting Club, where only top scorers are welcome. Stay with us to find out how to complete this objective.

Club 99 Shooting Evolution Guide

Choose a player that meets the following requirements:

Overall Max. 86

Pace Max. 90

Shooting Min. 75

Dribbling Max. 90

Defending Max. 70

Playstyles Max. 7

Playstyles+ Max. 1

How to complete the Club 99 Shooting Evolution

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting +5

PlayStyle: Chip Shot

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting +10

PlayStyle: Trivela

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Shooting +10

PlayStyle: Power Shot

PlayStyle+: Finesse Shot

This guide aims to assist you in swiftly and effortlessly completing the Club 99 Shooting Evolution, enhancing your player's attributes significantly. We trust that this information has been beneficial to you, and we wish you the best of luck in finishing the Club 99 Shooting Evolution.

Golazo Promo Out Now | How to complete La Liga POTM Vinicius Jr SBC | TOTW 28 is Here | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.