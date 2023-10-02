FC 24: Best players under 10k in Ultimate Team

With EA FC 24 Ultimate Team now in full force with loads of new promos running, there are many new cards out on what feels to be a daily basis!

We have already covered the the best teams for 20k, 50k, 100k, 200k, 500k, and 1 million coins so why not check them out!

Although there are loads of players you can buy for top coins with new shiny cards, we have five players that you can buy under 10k coins and they can hold their own against all of the top players in the game!

Best cards under 10k coins

The following list will showcase five players all under 10k coins that you can buy in Ultimate Team who all perform way above what their rating suggests.

Aurelien Tchouameni (84 OVR)

Cost: 7,4k coins

Real Madrid defensive midfielder Tchouameni is an amazing player in FC 24 with great all-rounded stats he plays way better than his card suggests. Defensively he is one of the best CDMs in the game, there is no getting by him!

Chloe Kelly (84 OVR)

Cost: 4,6k coins

Kelly has 88 pace, 85 passing and 85 dribbling, do we need to say much else? Yes, she only has 77 shooting, however, with a good chemistry style, this is no longer a weakness! For under 5k, this card is a must-buy!

Rasheedat Ajibade (83 OVR)

Cost: 4,6k coins

Atletico striker Ajibade is OP in FC 24! If you have not bought this card yet, try it. With 88 pace, 83 shooting, and 84 dribbling she is an all round great striker that can be bought for just a few k coins!

Reinildo (81 OVR)

Cost: 700 coins

Atletico LB, Reinildo has it all, good pace, defending, and physicality. He is only 81 rated but he performs way better than this. For just 700 coins you have nothing to lose when trying this card out!

Nathan Ake (81 OVR)

Cost: 900 coins

We have came up against him so many times already and there is a reason for this. He is amazing in Ultimate Team! Not only is he good at passing, he has good pace, defending and physicality making him an all round great player in the game for just 900 coins!

