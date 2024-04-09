FC 24 is the home to the best footballers in the world, with insane players in Ultimate Team and Career Mode capturing the hearts of many in video game form.

Whilst Ultimate Team prides itself on the best of the best, Career Mode allows players to embark on a journey from the bottom of the football pyramid to the heights of the Champions League, and many wonderkids can help achieve those goals.

We have many articles covering some of the best wonderkids in FC 24, and we have another gem to talk about today, with lots of interest surrounding his future, as Archie Gray looks like the next big star coming out of the Championship, so let's take a look at whether he is in FC 24.

Is Archie Gray in FC 24?

After disappointment last season being relegated from the Premier League, Leeds United had to return to the Championship in the 23/24 campaign and begin their journey on returning to the English top flight.

Whilst being able to retain some of their best players including, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville, Leeds have unearthed an English gem in the name of Archie Gray, who looks to be the next big star to hit the world stage.

At just 18 years old, Archie Gray has been ripping it up in the Championship, with Leeds in a three-horse race for automatic promotion to the Premier League, and there has been lots of interest in Gray as summer comes around.

Rumours circulating news websites suggest that Archie Gray is being pursued by some huge clubs in world football, including, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, and Tottenham, plus many more, however, Gray could remain at Elland Road for the time being, to continue getting minutes.

With that being said, Archie Gray is in fact in FC 24, and you can decide his future in Career Mode!

Archie Gray Career Mode

The 18-year-old has a 72 OVR at the beginning of Career Mode, with a whopping 86 potential, and can play in numerous positions in midfield and across the backline, making for some great versatility, much like in real life.

Gray's standout stats include 77 sprint speed, 75 short passing, 75 jumping, and 75 composure, and his stats will rapidly increase with game time under his belt.

Valued at £4.7 million, Archie Gray is a cheap import that will change your Career Mode save for the better, and he has future captain written all over him

Whether you keep Gray in a Leeds United save or purchase the midfielder for a big club, Archie Gray is a great asset in FC 24 Career Mode!

Have you used Archie Gray in FC 24? Let us know in the comments below.

