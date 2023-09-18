Rapid PlayStyles Players in EA FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 is closing in, as we say goodbye to FIFA forever, and EA has blessed us with the official player ratings ahead of the new game's release on 29 September.

PlayStyles are a new feature when it comes to EA FC 24, replacing the old Traits system from previous games, EA has made it their top priority for the upcoming release to create as real of a game as possible, and PlayStyles are the way forward!

Players With Rapid PlayStyles+ In EA FC 24

Players with the PlayStyles+ rather than just the PlayStyle, are seen as the best in the world at that specific attribute, and so there aren't many when it comes to the very best.

These players have the ability to knock the ball ahead of their opponent to beat them when dribbling, and when performing in-game are given a sprint speed boost when dribbling, and a reduced chance of error when sprinting or performing knock-ons.

So let's take a look at who the Rapid Playstyle+ players are:

Ousmane Dembele (86 OVR)

Moving from Barcelona to PSG this summer, Ousmane Dembele will be one of the most sought-after players in EA FC 24, through his perfect chemistry link with Kylian Mbappe and his insane stats! The French winger has 5-star skills and a 5-star weak foot along with 93 pace, and 87 dribbling making him incredibly OP. Add in the Rapid PlayStyle and he becomes a monster!

Rafael Leao (86 OVR)

Rafael Leao was undoubtedly Milan's most exciting player last season and earned himself a +2 upgrade in EA FC 24. He also has 93 pace, and 74 dribbling, making him just as much of a threat on the left wing instead. Leao is a special player and will produce many special moments for players in Ultimate Team this year.

Federico Chiesa (84 OVR)

Juventus' Federico Chiesa has been side-lined through injury in recent seasons, but seems to finally be getting back to his best. The Italian winger has incredible speed and can burst past defenders with ease, hence why he has been given the Rapid PlayStyle, because quite frankly, he is rapid.

Lauren James (83 OVR)

The final player with the Rapid PlayStyle and the only woman to have the + version is Lauren James, sister to Chelsea captain, Reece. Lauren is a more attacking player than her brother and is very tricky on the ball, with a burst of pace to beat her opponent, his the PlayStyle. This Chelsea Lioness will be a very good starter card to use in Ultimate Team and one special card could make her elite in-game!

Best Players with the Rapid Playstyle in EA FC 24

Although there are only four players with the Rapid PlayStyle+ in EA FC 24, there are a ton of other players who have the Rapid PlayStyle, with the only difference being a little less boost on their pace and slightly more margin for error when bursting past a player. We have picked out the best players with this PlayStyle that you could use in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Kylian Mbappe (91 OVR)

Sam Kerr (90 OVR)

Vinicius Jr. (89 OVR)

Mohamed Salah (89 OVR)

Alex Morgan (89 OVR)

Guro Reiten (88 OVR)

Federico Valverde (88 OVR)

Victor Osimhen (88 OVR)

Heung-Min Son (87 OVR)

Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

