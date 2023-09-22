EA Sports FC 24 is here, and early access is in full swing, with EA releasing the Mad Ready promo, the first-ever early access promo in Ultimate Team.

Players are deep into the early days of the newest title from EA, playing matches, opening packs, and completing SBCs, with the latest release being 'The Reds' Squad Building Challenge.

We have already covered the FC 24 Mad Ready promo and now we have a new SBC in the game too! We will give you a guide on how to complete one of the very first SBCs on EA FC 24, and here is how it's done! So let's take a look.

The Reds SBC Cheapest Solution

Squad Building Challenges have become a staple in FIFAs and now EA FC, allowing players to complete squads with players from their club, and trade them in for a reward, whether that be Flashback Kevin de Bruyne or packs.

The Reds SBC is very simple compared to many SBCs that have been released over the years, but if you are new to the game and need a guide, then our How to Complete SBCs piece is perfect for you.

SBC requirements

The following SBC will cost roughly 3.6k coins with the reward being a Premium Gold Pack (Tradable).

Min. 1 Player from Liverpool

Min. 3 Players from the same League

Min. 5 Players from the same Nation

Min. 1 Players: GoldMin. Team Rating: 65

Min 14 Squad Total Chemistry Points

This newly released SBC from EA only has one set of requirements but first, we need to know whether the reward is worth it.

The Reds SBC Reward

The reward for completing The Reds Squad Building Challenge is a Premium Gold Pack.

It contains a mix of 12 gold items, including players and consumables, and 3 Rares - not the most exciting we know!

This pack costs 7.5k, or 150 FC points in the store, and it is tradeable, so you will be able to sell the items if you wish.

