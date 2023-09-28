EA FC 24: Jude Bellingham August POTM

The EA FC 24 campaign has been underway for about a week now for pre-ordered packages and Early Access. Millions of fans are now playing EA FC 24 building their Ultimate Team squads up!

Ultimate Team has been a massive success so far, so to be expected! We have loads of guides on Evolutions content, with guides to the Relentless Winger Evolutions, and Golden Glow Up, so be sure to check them out.

La Liga POTM voting has started already for September, but we are yet to receieve our August winner in FC 24! One special player has been highly anticipated for a long time now to be released in Ultimate Team and the time is almost finally here!

Jude Bellingham POTM (87 OVR)

Jude Bellingham has absolutely torn La Liga to shreds after making a big money move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid. Bellingham has given David Beckham vibes moving to Madrid and dare we say it, so far he is doing even better!

Bellingham has settled in very quickly at Real Madrid and he has stated many times since joining the club,

'I loved the feeling I got from the club. I told them straight away what I felt about the club. It's not the case that the other teams were bad or not good, but Real Madrid is the greatest.'

click to enlarge

Jude Bellingham has done his talking both on and off the pitch, in August he played four La Liga matches where he score five goals and managed one assist. Out of all four games he was the Man of the Match in three of them while managing a 8.2 match rating in the game he didn't get a MOTM from just shy of Toni Kroos who had an 8.3 rating.

When will POTM Jude Bellingham come out in FC 24?

87-rated POTM Bellingham will join EA FC 24 on 29 September 2023 at 6:00 BST.

We can also expect to see EA FC 24 Road to the Knockouts being released at this time too, so there is plenty of content to read about all on RealSport101!