EA Sports FC 24 is in full swing, and early-access players are loving the newest title from EA.

We have been blessed with tons of content already, such as the Relentless Winger Evolutions, TOTW 2, and James Maddison's Premier League POTM SBC for August!

EA has just released the five players nominated for the La Liga POTM for September, so let's take a look at who they are!

La Liga September POTM nominees

There a five players from different clubs nominated for POTM for September, these players have performed at the highest level helping their teams win games, and been pivotal in the goal-scoring and assist charts! The winner of the vote is decided by EA FC players, so picking the player you want to win is vital, and could make all the difference!

Without further ado, let's take a look at who has been nominated for September's Player of the Month in La Liga.

Robert Lewandowski (90 OVR)

Polish forward Robert Lewandowski just knows where the back of the net is at all times and never seems to stop scoring. He has been nominated for scoring four goals this month, and also featured in TOTW 1!

Jude Bellingham (86 OVR)

Jude Bellingham became the first-ever English player to win La Liga POTM in August, and could end up winning it two months in a row! The CM wonderkid has settled brilliantly into life at Real Madrid, and will receive plenty of votes we are sure!

Inaki Williams (81 OVR)

The pace demon Inaki Williams has been instrumental to Athletic Bilbao's success this month, and the Basque club has won three games without conceding a single goal. An upgrade to his card would make him very overpowered.

Take Kubo (80 OVR)

Anyone who has watched Kubo play will know he is a joy to watch, and his three goals this month have been a reason for Real Sociedad's positive results. The Japanese international can play anywhere across the front three but likes to spend most of his time on the right-hand side.

Savio (70 OVR)

Girona has scored loads of goals in La Liga during September, and Brazilian winger Savio has contributed with both goals and assists. He is by far the lowest-rated player on this list, but if anyone remembers his RW PSV card from last year, they will know that any upgrade will be a positive one!

How to vote for La Liga POTM?

To vote for the September POTM in La Liga, you will need to go to the EA website, where you will be given the option of all five players.

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.