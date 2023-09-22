EA FC 24: All Mad Ready Cards Released in-game!

EA FC 24 is now available through Early Access and also through the pre-order package of the new title, those who want the Standard Edition will have to wait until 29 September 2023.

Nike's Mad Ready promo has been revealed for some time now but we finally have access to them in FC 24 with hype building for many weeks now. Mad Ready is now here!

We have already covered 'The Reds SBC' and the Kevin De Bruyne Flashback SBC in FC 24 so let's now take a look at all of the Mad Ready cards and how to collect them all!

Mad Ready reward pack in EA FC 24

Mad Ready is here with those that have pre-ordered EA FC 24 receiving their Mad Ready pre-order rewards pack.

This pack includes 1 IF player, 1 Mad Ready player on loan for 24 matches and a Mad Ready kit that you can wear in-game!

Mad Ready Objectives

There are new objectives in FC 24 Ultimate Team making Mad Ready players even more valuable.

To complete the following objectives and earn the rewards you much have one Mad Ready player in your squad:

1x 15k Pack

3x 7.5k Packs

2x 80+ Players

4x 81+ Players

2x 85+ Players

1x 80+ Player Pick

All FC 24 Mad Ready players

It was already been released which players were included in this Mad Ready promo, but now we have the players all available in the game.

These amazing looking cards are now available in Ultimate Team through packs and the transfer market.

Alexia Putellas (91 OVR)

Barcelona star Putellas joins EA FC Mad Ready promo with an amazing 91 rated card, she can play both as a CM and a LW. If you are lucky enough to pack her now, do not sell her until the full release of EA FC 24!

Virgil van Dijk (89 OVR)

van Dijk joins the Mad Ready promo and as if his card wasn't good enough just take a look at the new card design he has! This card looks amazing and will perform even better on the pitch!

Federico Chiesa (84 OVR)

Federico Chiesa has a fantastic card in EA FC 24 and players are bound to have a lot of fun with him. His 91 pace and 86 dribbling are his standout stats, and using him in your starter squad for the Mad Ready objectives sounds like a lot of fun.

Enzo Fernandez (83 OVR)

Enzo Fernandez was the first Mad Ready promo player to be announced, and he is the least exciting card to get if you do pack him. Nonetheless, he will still provide solidity in your midfield during your objectives games, and with a new face scan, he will be looking crisp in whichever kit you put him in!

And that is it for Mad Ready at the moment!

