EA FC 24 Akpom Squad Foundation SBC - Cheapest solutions

EA FC 24 might be in early access but for the lucky players that already got their hands on the game, they'll be able to complete the Akpom Squad Foundation SBC.

As the name implies, Squad Foundations are great cards to start your Ultimate Team journey, being good enough to lead your team early on as you're on the hunt for even stronger cards.

If you're interested in more SBCs, we got plenty of guides already! We recommend you check the Kevin De Bruyne Flashback SBC, the James Maddison POTM SBC, and The Reds SBC. They are all relatively easy and can net you amazing rewards as you complete them.

So with that said, here's everything you need to know about the Chuba Akpom Squad Foundations SBC, including the cheapest solutions, stat cards, and more.

Chuba Akpom Squad Foundations (85 OVR)

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: FUTBIN Akpom Foundations

Start Date: Sunday, 24 September.

Expiry Date: Monday, 23 October.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit two squads to unlock the Chuba Akpom Squad Foundations card, with the requirements as follows:

England SBC

Number of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Electrum Players pack.

86-Rated Squad SBC

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold pack.

Estimated cost: 75,000 coins

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Chuba Akpom Squad Foundation SBC.

England SBC

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC England SBC

86-Rated Squad SBC

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC 86-Rated Squad SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

So there you have it! For more Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 content, check out the Mad Ready promo hub we got prepared for you. If you're in the mood to try out Career Mode, then don't miss out on the best CAMs for you to sign!