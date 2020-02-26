Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Patch 1.15 includes – Dirty Old House Boat Playlist, 3v3 Snipers & much more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update 1.15 went live yesterday, and the patch notes have revealed what has changed.

Fear not, this update isn’t as big as previous ones at 7GB on PS4, 11GB on Xbox One, and 10GB on PC. This will supposedly be less of an issue on the next-gen consoles coming at the end of the year.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are claiming to have much-improved processors, which will be needed as games get bigger and bigger. Let’s hope the internet infrastructure keeps up with the evolution too.

So what does the latest update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have in store for players?

New Gunfight map, Bazaar This is a throwback to a map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and based in a small village of derelict buildings.

Added Shoot House to an existing playlist with Shipment and Rust 24/7 (“Dirty Old House Boat”) This is a case of supplying the demand. People loved Shoothouse and demand has meant it has been added into the rotation of Shipment and Rust to create a new playlist.

3v3 Snipers on Rust A new version of Gun Fight. 3v3 with Snipers on Rust as the title suggests. Good luck!



Giant Infection This is the infected game mode but on a ground war scale.

“Boots on the Ground War” (Realism rules. No tanks.) As suggested, this is a Ground war with realism rules and no tanks. So you won’t see how you were killed, friendly fire is on and the map only shows when you have a UAV.



THROWBACK: Bazaar is another nod to a previous Call of Duty game map

Unfortunately not, there is not Battle Royale mode in this update. But don’t be dishearted. The space is there ready on the game home page under ‘classified’. Leaks have led us to believe that the mode will be called ‘Warzone’ and arrive in early March.

So whilst it’s not part of this specific update, the supporting setup to be able to turn it on looks like its there behind the scenes.

We will keep you posted on when this goes live and we fully expect it to give PUBG some stiff competition.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Patch Notes

General Fixes;

Fix for a bug where friends who are online in Social Tab were not always appearing at the top of the list

Various map exploit fixes

Fix for some players seeing an incorrect Career Level

More fixes to Regiment tags

Fix for some players encountering an issue where their mouse stopped working after the last title update

Fixed a bug in 3v3 Gunfight that allowed players to shoot through the center structure on King while using the AX-50

Fixed an error that could occur when Hardline was earned in Specialist

Quality of life backend fixes to help the Regiments and Social menus run smoother

Fix for a spawn exploit on Vacant

Fix for White Phosphorous killing all players instantly when in Realism modes

Trials:

Fix for the score at the end of “Fire in the Hole” not tallying up properly

FULLY LOADED: Get ready to tweak your favourite loadouts

Challenges:

Fixed a bug for the “Kills with Enemy Weapon” Karma challenge not tracking properly

Fixed Daily Challenges that require you to get an X number of kills with an enemy weapon

Fix for an objective when completing Golem’s Operator Mission that requested 5 Kills with lethal equipment but was tracking with killstreaks.

“Alliance” Objective 6: Complete any 4 Co-Op Operations has been fixed

“Alliance” Objective 2: Requires 50 Juggernaut kills with Otter as your Coalition Operator. This has been fixed

Weapons:

Fixed a bug where weapons stopped showing level progress 1 level before their max rank, giving the appearance that they are no longer gaining XP

Striker 45: Fixing range and ADS speed to match the description of the 300mm Poly Barrel

Model 680: Slight range increase

Model 680 XRK 30.0 Sport: range increase

Slight Range decrease and ADS increase to the following: Model 680 – XRK 18.0” Liberator R9-0 Force TAC Sentry Origin 12 Forge TAC Precision

Under Barrel Shotguns: increased pellet count, reduced rate of fire, increased shell count to 8, tuned autoswap after ammo is complete, range increase

Crossbow: Increased reload speed

Fixed a bug where the Akimbo Snakeshot .357s did not register damage for both guns when fired on the same frame

Reduced recoil to the SA87 12.4 Factory Barrel

Increased close and mid-range damage for the AK 5.45x39mm round mags

Classic Special Operations:

Fix for a graphical bug that could occur on mission “Disinform” while on Xbox

Special Operations: Survival

Piccadilly: Fix for a bug where helicopters could clip through buildings

Adjusted Cluster Strike damage towards enemy helicopters

Fix for a bug where destroying the enemy helicopter/pilot was not awarding money as intended

Special Operations:

Operation Crosswind: Fix for a bug that could prevent players from using the Cruise Missile while having the Thermite Launcher equipped

Operation Crosswind: Fixed an issue where the Juggernauts outside the airport might not pursue players after breaking stealth

Operation Crosswind: Fixed a bug where a player would have infinite ammo and standard weapons if jumping out of the plane with the Juggernaut suit

Call of Duty League:

When CDL Rules are enabled, the Restrictions warning icon will be displayed next to the buttons that contain CDL banned items, even if they are in sub menus. This should make it easier for players to know what parts of their loadouts need to be replaced in order to follow CDL Rules.

Domination: Round timer set to 5 minutes (previously 6)

Search and Destroy: Round timer set to 1 minute 30 seconds (from 2 minutes)

Restricted Thermite, Throwing Knives, and Killstreaks to CDL playlist

CoD Caster:

Reintroduced the Data View feature, allowing KBM Codcasters to view player information by pressing the keybind assigned in the Options menu.

PC: