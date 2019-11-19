Call of Duty Modern Warfare: The best sniper loadout to dominate any map (PS4, Xbox, & PC)

Sniper Rifles are what kick-started content creation of Call of Duty and caused the game to go viral. Trick shotting, quick scoping, and five-man kill feeds are still all in the Snipers Bible.

With Infinity Ward having introduced the Gunsmith in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, the possibilities are limitless when it comes to customising the perfect sniper.

Here at RealSport we highlight which loadouts you should use to never lose a long-range gunfight again!

Which Sniper Should You Use?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare released with only three Sniper Rifles to choose from. Yeah, that's not a lot.

Dragunov

HDR

AX-50

Each of these are great in different ways, and let's not forget you can use the Kar98K in the Marksman Rifle section if selected with the right attachments.

So which Sniper wins the award for being the best? This is a difficult question to answer as both the HDR and AX-50 are both very good.

If you like to play Ground War, the HDR should be your go-to sniper. This is because the anti-material bolt action Sniper Rifle uses 7 45 gr bullets which are devastating at long range.

With Ground War being a game mode based on larger maps and more people, you will find yourself having to kill people from longer ranges rather than on Modern Warfare's traditional 6v6 maps.

If you are playing small to medium-sized maps, the AX-50 bolt action .50 cal with BMG ammo, is the way forward. This is because its damage in these gunfights will be considerably higher than the HDR.

The Perfect Attachment Combo

Running both the HDR and AX-50 without any attachments can still be viable Snipers. However, why not turn them into long-range killing beasts?

HDR

PERFECTION: The best loadout for the HDR is right here

The HDR is designed to kill those even further than the eye/sight can see, therefore equipping the Sniper with the right attachments to do this is vital.

Barrel - 26.9" HDR Pro - Increases Damage Range, Bullet Velocity and Recoil Control

Stock - FTAC Stalker-Scout - Increases Aim Down Sight Speed

Perk - Frangible Wounding - Inflict Wounding Effect

Ammunition - 7 Round Mag - Increases Ammunition Size

With all of these attached, you'll be killing everyone at the longest of ranges with one shot, oh, and not to mention it can be used up close too!

AX-50

DREAM TEAM: Anyone can make this sniper work for them

The AX-50 will be any Sniper lovers go-to weapon due to it being a Bolt action .50 cal. Using these attachments will make it quick and easy to use ensuring you gain kill feeds you couldn't imagine.

Barrel - 17.0" Factory Barrel - Increases Aim Down Sight Speed and Movement Speed

Stock - Singuard Arms Assassin - Increased Aim Down Sight Speed

Perk - Frangible Wounding - Inflict Wounding Effect

Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape - Increases Aim Down Sight Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed

Ammunition - 7 Round Mag - Increases Ammunition Size

Let us know whether you would change anything down below!