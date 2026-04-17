Primary Subject: FC 26 Team of the Season Week 1 (SBCs & Objectives)

FC 26 Team of the Season Week 1 (SBCs & Objectives) Key Update: Leaked list of special cards for the first week of TOTS, headlined by a high-profile Son Heung-min SBC.

Leaked list of special cards for the first week of TOTS, headlined by a high-profile Son Heung-min SBC. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: April 17, 2026

April 17, 2026 Quick Answer: Beyond the main squads, several meta-relevant players are scheduled for release via SBCs and Objectives. The standout is LAFC's Son Heung-min, who missed the main MLS squad but is rumored to receive a triple PlayStyle+ SBC card featuring Finesse Shot+, Quick Step+, and Pinged Pass+

Like every other promo, Team of the Season will also have plenty of players released through SBCs and Objectives in FC 26. These releases typically include players who missed out on the TOTS squad for various reasons and come in different rarities, such as Honorable Mentions.

The first week of TOTS will bring Serie A, Eredivisie, MLS, and the Rest of Europe squads, so SBCs and Objective players will primarily be around those leagues.

Continue reading to learn about all the leaked SBC and Objective players for the first week of Team of the Season.

All FC 26 Team of the Season Week 1 SBC & Objective Players Scheduled

According to leaks, here are all the players that'll be released either as SBC or as Objective rewards during the first week of Team of the Season:

Son Heung Min

Marco Reus

Sergino Dest

Troy Parrott

Manuel Locatelli

Strahinja Pavlovic

Alexis Saelemaekers

Domenico Berardi

Stanislav Lobotka

Souffian El Karouani

Jovo Lukić

Roberto Lopes

Gift Links

Son Heung Min is rumored to be an SBC card. Having missed out on the MLS TOTS squad, he is perhaps the most high-profile SBC for the coming week.

In terms of PlayStyles, the former Spurs talisman will have Rapid, Tiki Taka, Low Driven, Gamechanger, Technical, First Touch, and Whipped Pass. Finesses Shot+, Quick Step+, and Pinged Pass+ are the three PS+ for Son.

He has all the meta shooting and passing PS. Given that the fodder is usually plentiful in the TOTS, this could be a good SBC to dump your extras on. Outside of the top cards, others are generally skippable, as you'd already pack plenty of mediocre players for the main squad.

That's all the players releasing during the coming week of FC 26. We will keep you posted with the SBC solutions and the latest on the Team of the Season campaign.

Next week will be the Premier League, followed by the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and La Liga. There will be plenty of high-rated meta cards in the main squad and similar SBC and Objective releases.