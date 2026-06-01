Primary Subject: FC 26 Season 8.

FC 26 Season 8. Key Update: Season 8 is centering on the current World Cup competition with a new customizable PlayStyles Lab feature.

Season 8 is centering on the current World Cup competition with a new customizable PlayStyles Lab feature. Status: Leaked.

Leaked. Last Verified: June 1, 2026.

June 1, 2026. Quick Answer: Season 8 begins on June 4, 2026, at 8 AM BST / 12 AM PT. The season features the "National Pride" reward track, which introduces player cards with zero default PlayStyles, allowing you to manually assign custom traits via the new PlayStyles Lab.

Following the break-up between EA Sports and FIFA, the publisher no longer has the licensing rights to the World Cup. But FC 26 will still celebrate the World Cup without the official name, simply calling it "The World's Game."

Season 8 will also be part of this and is said to be based on the current World Cup campaign. That means reward tracks will have cards from the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Plenty of them have already been leaked.

Continue reading to learn everything about the upcoming Season 8 in FC 26.

FC 26 Season 8 Release Date & Start Time

Credit: EA Sports

Season 8 of FC 26 is expected to go live on Thursday, June 4, 2026, around 8 am BST / 12 am PT. That's the time when a season usually ends, and the new one always begins immediately after.

June 4 is also when the unofficial World Cup mode will go live. Ultimate Team will also go full steam with international content, as Path to Glory will go live a day later at the usual promo time of 6 PM BST.

Everything To Know About FC 26 Season 8

According to leaks, the spotlight of Season 8 will be the 2026 World Cup and will be titled Festival of Football: National Pride. Seasons always focus on a single WC year and include cards from the host and the winning nation.

Given there is no winner yet for this year's competition, the majority of the cards will be from the host nations. This is the first time the tournament is hosted by three nations, so there shouldn't be shortages of names to pick for reward tracks.

Per leaks, here are all the players that'll be part of the free and premium tracks.

All Leaked FC 26 Season 8 Players

Premium Track

Sophia Wilson

Orbelín Pineda

Timothy Weah

Jaedyn Shaw

Tanner Tessmann

Jordyn Huitema

Alistair Johnston

Obed Varga

Free Track

Trinity Rodman

Brenden Aaronson

Santiago Giménez

Tajon Buchanan

Reyna Reyes

Évelyne Viens

Sydney Collins

As already confirmed in the latest pitch report, the cards of Festival of Football: National Pride rarity will come with no PlayStyles. Instead, you can pick your own and add them through PlayStyles Lab, similar to Fut Birthday.

We have no leaks of any potential Silver ICONs. Of course, we will be sure to update you with a full list of rewards once the season is live.

That's everything about the upcoming Season 8 of FC 26.