Primary Subject: FC 26 The World's Game

FC 26 The World's Game Key Update: EA is launching a massive content drop to celebrate the international football summer. The update arrived on May 28, 2026, with the tournament mode following on June 4.

EA is launching a massive content drop to celebrate the international football summer. The update arrived on May 28, 2026, with the tournament mode following on June 4. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: May 28, 2026.

May 28, 2026. Quick Answer: The update is headlined by a new 48-team tournament mode (launching June 4) and a complete overhaul of Ultimate Team rewards via a new Token system. Players can also earn a free 93 OVR ICON Pelé by logging in between June 5 and July 24.

We're just a couple of weeks away from the biggest competition in all of sports. FC 26 is also the first time in the series that a FIFA World Cup is being held without EA owning the license.

It is simply too big a tournament to miss in-game. So, we will get content surrounding it with an unofficial name. The update to celebrate the "summer of international football" is already live.

However, the official mode and all the major content don't drop until later next week.

Continue reading to know everything about the upcoming World Cup mode and content in FC 26, titled The World's Game.

When is the World Cup Mode releasing in FC 26?

An unofficial tournament mode based on the World Cup 2026 will go live on June 4, 2026, in FC 26.

It's titled The World’s Game and will go live the same day as Season 8, which will also be based on the upcoming World Cup tournament.

The World's Game Tournament Details

Credit: EA Sports

The World's Game is a brand-new tournament mode launching on June 4. Similar to generic offline tournaments we had in the past, it'll follow the official format of the upcoming World Cup with 48 teams, which you have to work your way through to crown your favourite nation in virtual glory.

New nations, fully licensed, were added as part of the update and will be playable for the tournament mode.

The full list of available nations is as follows:

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Brazil

Cabo Verde

Canada

Colombia

Congo DR

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

England

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Haiti

Holland

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Italy

Ivory Coast

Korea Republic

Mexico

Morocco

New Zealand

Northern Ireland

Norway

Panama

Paraguay

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Scotland

Senegal

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Tunisia

Turkiye

Ukraine

United States

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Wales

All of the teams mentioned above will be playable in the regular Kick Off mode as well. The format of the tournament is the same as the World Cup.

You'll progress through a group of 4 teams, knock-out rounds of 32 and 16, quarters, semi-finals, and the final.

FC 26 World Cup Ultimate Team Content

Credit: EA Sports

Ultimate Team in FC 26 will also celebrate the upcoming tournament through themed campaigns, objectives, rewards, and much more.

The biggest addition as part of The World's Game update is the Token system. Earn Tokens from simply playing Rivals, Champions, Squad Battles, Rush, Objectives, and SBCs.

Exchange these on the Token Store for players, packs, and all the usual rewards.

Over 100 new international players, including two new ICONs in Mario Kempes and Rivellino, will also be added to Ultimate Team.

In terms of promos, we will have a couple centered around international football.

The full schedule is below:

Path To Glory : June 5

: June 5 Greats of the Game : June 19

: June 19 Glory Hunters : June 26

: June 26 Phenoms : July 10

: July 10 Summer Stars: July 17

Similar to Fut Birthday, Glory Hunters promo will let you pick PlayStyles for the card.

Outside of content additions, the game did receive several tweaks and balancing changes. Bruiser has been nerfed, Evolutions can now be undone, and team press has also seen a nerf.

Finally, don't forget to log in to FC 26 from June 5 to July 24 to get a free Pele, who can be further upgraded with an Evolution path choice, similar to Zidane and Maradona in the past.

That's everything related to the World Cup mode coming to FC 26 in the coming month.