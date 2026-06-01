- Primary Subject: FC 26 Path to Glory.
- Key Update: The full squad for Path to Glory has been leaked.
- Status: Leaked
- Last Verified: June 1, 2026.
- Quick Answer: Path to Glory Team 1 goes live on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. These "live" cards are tied to the upcoming international tournament, with upgrades triggered by individual or team contributions throughout the summer cycle.
The discussion across the world of football for this and the next month will be entirely about the coming World Cup. FC 26 will also celebrate it with an unofficial mode and campaigns themed around the tournament.
Path to Glory will kick things off with live cards that'll receive upgrades based on how the international duties unfold for the players.
All the cards that are part of Team 1 have already been leaked, and they include some pretty big names.
All Leaked FC 26 Path to Glory Team 1 Players
Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 1 of the Path to Glory promo:
- Vini Jr.
- Rúben Dias
- Jamal Musiala
- Bukayo Saka
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Rodri
- Iliman Ndiaye
- Abdukodir Khusanov
- Giuliano Simeone
- Alphonso Davies
- Frenkie de Jong
- James Rodríguez
- Ronald Araujo
- Lucas Digne
- Omar Marmoush
- Christian Pulisic
- Lee Kang In
- Raúl Jiménez
- Yoane Wissa
- Anthony Elanga
- Amar Dedić
- David Møller Wolfe
- Pavel Šulc
- Hannibal
- Jesse Randall
- Gonçalo Ramos
- Enner Valencia
- Edson Álvarez
- Hiroki Ito
- Miguel Almirón
- Lewis Ferguson
- Ryan Mendes
- Michael Boxall
- Nawaf Boushal
- Olwethu Makhanya
- David Alaba
- Adalberto Carrasquilla
- Sphephelo Sithole
- Riley McGree
- Mario Pašalić
Because it's a live campaign and based on the coming international calendar, all squad cards will be of active men's players.
Icons and other women's cards will likely continue to arrive next week through SBCs and other releases. However, they will be of different rarities and will not be part of the promo.
We do not know what the requirements for the live upgrade will be and how many upgrades a card can receive. If it follows the same as past similar campaigns, expect stat boosts and added PlayStyles for individual or team contributions.
Path to Glory Promo Release Time
Path to Glory Team 1 will go live on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. This is the usual Friday schedule for all new campaigns and subsequent teams.
Team 2 of Path to Glory should go live exactly one week after on June 12.
Greats of the Game, Glory Hunters, Phenoms, and Summer Stars will follow Team 2. Of course, we will keep you updated on all of them as details are leaked or made official.
That's everything about the Path to Glory promo players in FC 26.
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