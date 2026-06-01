Primary Subject: FC 26 Path to Glory.

FC 26 Path to Glory. Key Update: The full squad for Path to Glory has been leaked.

The full squad for Path to Glory has been leaked. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: June 1, 2026.

June 1, 2026. Quick Answer: Path to Glory Team 1 goes live on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. These "live" cards are tied to the upcoming international tournament, with upgrades triggered by individual or team contributions throughout the summer cycle.

The discussion across the world of football for this and the next month will be entirely about the coming World Cup. FC 26 will also celebrate it with an unofficial mode and campaigns themed around the tournament.

Path to Glory will kick things off with live cards that'll receive upgrades based on how the international duties unfold for the players.

All the cards that are part of Team 1 have already been leaked, and they include some pretty big names.

All Leaked FC 26 Path to Glory Team 1 Players

Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 1 of the Path to Glory promo:

Vini Jr.

Rúben Dias

Jamal Musiala

Bukayo Saka

Kevin De Bruyne

Rodri

Iliman Ndiaye

Abdukodir Khusanov

Giuliano Simeone

Alphonso Davies

Frenkie de Jong

James Rodríguez

Ronald Araujo

Lucas Digne

Omar Marmoush

Christian Pulisic

Lee Kang In

Raúl Jiménez

Yoane Wissa

Anthony Elanga

Amar Dedić

David Møller Wolfe

Pavel Šulc

Hannibal

Jesse Randall

Gonçalo Ramos

Enner Valencia

Edson Álvarez

Hiroki Ito

Miguel Almirón

Lewis Ferguson

Ryan Mendes

Michael Boxall

Nawaf Boushal

Olwethu Makhanya

David Alaba

Adalberto Carrasquilla

Sphephelo Sithole

Riley McGree

Mario Pašalić

Because it's a live campaign and based on the coming international calendar, all squad cards will be of active men's players.

Icons and other women's cards will likely continue to arrive next week through SBCs and other releases. However, they will be of different rarities and will not be part of the promo.

We do not know what the requirements for the live upgrade will be and how many upgrades a card can receive. If it follows the same as past similar campaigns, expect stat boosts and added PlayStyles for individual or team contributions.

Path to Glory Promo Release Time

Path to Glory Team 1 will go live on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. This is the usual Friday schedule for all new campaigns and subsequent teams.

Team 2 of Path to Glory should go live exactly one week after on June 12.

Greats of the Game, Glory Hunters, Phenoms, and Summer Stars will follow Team 2. Of course, we will keep you updated on all of them as details are leaked or made official.

That's everything about the Path to Glory promo players in FC 26.