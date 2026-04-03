Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26 (Ultimate Team Season 2025/26)

EA Sports FC 26 (Ultimate Team Season 2025/26) Key Update: The Trophy Titans promo has arrived in FC 26, headlined by a high-end Eden Hazard SBC featuring 94 Pace and dual PlayStyles+.

The Trophy Titans promo has arrived in FC 26, headlined by a high-end Eden Hazard SBC featuring 94 Pace and dual PlayStyles+. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: April 3, 2026

April 3, 2026 Quick Answer: To unlock Eden Hazard's Trophy Titans card, submit seven squads (86–90 rating) costing roughly 384k coins for 94 pace and elite attacking PlayStyles.

The FC 26 Eden Hazard Trophy Titans SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing an amazing card from the Chelsea legend.

This card has tremendous attributes, great PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a splendid addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

FC 26 Eden Hazard Trophy Titans SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Eden Hazard Trophy Titans SBC has fantastic attributes, with 94 pace, 88 shooting, 87 passing, 92 dribbling, 38 defending, and 70 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Low Driven Shot+, Quick Step+, Finesse Shot, Game Changer, Tiki Taka, Whipped Pass, Technical, First Touch, and Trickster.

When it comes to roles, this card has Winger++, Wide Midfielder++, Inside Forward++, Advanced Forward++, Wide Playmaker+, Poacher+, and False 9+.

FC 26 Eden Hazard Trophy Titans SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit seven squads to complete this Trophy Titans SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

90 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these seven squads, you can claim the Eden Hazard Trophy Titans card and seven packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 384k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

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