Primary Subject: FC 26 Team of the Season (TOTS)

FC 26 Team of the Season (TOTS) Key Update: The TOTS campaign is confirmed to begin on April 17, 2026.

The TOTS campaign is confirmed to begin on April 17, 2026. Status: Upcoming (Voting Live)

Upcoming (Voting Live) Last Verified: April 8, 2026

April 8, 2026 Quick Answer: Team of the Season marks the biggest power curve shift in FC 26, celebrating the best performers from global leagues. The month-long event kicks off with Serie A TOTS, followed by the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1. TOTS Ultimate will conclude the festivities on May 22.

We're now closer to the release of FC 27 than the launch of FC 26. That means we're due for the steepest increase in the power curve with the Team of the Season campaign.

Unlike most promos, TOTS is a month-long deal where each week we get a new team filled with this season's standout players from a specific league. You can vote for some of them, too.

All that said, here is the full confirmed schedule for the Team of the Season promo in FC 26.

When will the Team of the Season be Released in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

The Team of the Season promo will begin on April 17, 2026. This means the TOTS will immediately follow the Trophy Titans Team 2.

EA has already confirmed that the full event schedule and voting for the Premier League TOTS are live. Bundesliga and La Liga voting is expected to follow in the coming weeks. Only the three leagues have had voting, it is same this year as well.

Usually, we'd have a week of "Warm-Up" filled with SBCs and other challenges that'd hand out packs for you to open during the promo. It is not happening this year, and we are heading straight into the main teams.

So the main campaign will start one week earlier and is also two weeks shorter than last year, with a changed schedule.

Confirmed FC 26 Team of the Season Schedule

Credit: EA Sports

Below is the full officially confirmed FC 26 Team of the Season schedule:

April 17: Serie A, Eredivisie, MLS, Rest of Europe

Serie A, Eredivisie, MLS, Rest of Europe April 24: Premier League, Women's Super League, EFL Combined

Premier League, Women's Super League, EFL Combined May 1: Bundesliga, Frauen-Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, Rest of the World

Bundesliga, Frauen-Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, Rest of the World May 8: Ligue 1, Süper Lig, NWSL, Arkema Première Ligue

Ligue 1, Süper Lig, NWSL, Arkema Première Ligue May 15: La Liga, Liga F, Liga Portugal

La Liga, Liga F, Liga Portugal May 22: TOTS Ultimate

Every week on Friday, at the usual daily content time of 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT, we will receive TOTS squads from both the men's and women's competitions in the major leagues. Once a new team arrives, older ones will leave the packs.

So, if you're targeting a specific league player, like Kylian Mbappé, you'll have to time your pack opening. While all major leagues will have their dedicated teams, smaller leagues will be clubbed together in the Mixed League and the Rest of the World Squad.

Most cards will be available for one week, but a few will return later as part of TOTS Ultimate. These will be the most desired cards from the promo and will remain in the pack for a week.

Team of the Season is one of the big three campaigns in every EA FC cycle, alongside TOTY and FUTTIES. In the past, cards were more packable than other promos, but getting the top cards is still purely a gamble.

That's everything about the TOTS promo in FC 26. We will keep you updated on the promo as it progresses.

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