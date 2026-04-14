Primary Subject: FC 26 Serie A Team of the Season

FC 26 Serie A Team of the Season Key Update: Leaked squad details for the first major league release, featuring Lautaro Martínez and Kenan Yıldız, while highlighting notable omissions like Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Leaked squad details for the first major league release, featuring Lautaro Martínez and Kenan Yıldız, while highlighting notable omissions like Hakan Çalhanoğlu. Status: Leaked (Releasing April 17, 2026)

Leaked (Releasing April 17, 2026) Last Verified: April 14, 2026

April 14, 2026 Quick Answer: Serie A is the first Big Five league to arrive in the FC 26 TOTS cycle, launching this Friday. The leaked roster includes popular players like Luka Modrić, Scott McTominay, and Lautaro Martínez.

Serie A is the first of the big leagues that'll be released as part of the Team of the Season campaign in FC 26.

Only the three leagues of the Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga have their voting open, with other big and small competitions having their standout performers decided entirely by EA.

Whether it is fan-voted or EA decides, there will always be some surprising omissions, and the Serie A Team of the Season team also misses some big names. Below are all the players who have made the league TOTS squad.

FC 26 Serie A Team of the Season Leaked Squad

Per leaks, here are the full Serie A players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:

Starting XI

Lautaro Martínez

Nico Paz

Kenan Yıldız

Luka Modrić

Scott McTominay

Weston McKennie

Federico Dimarco

Manuel Akanji

Gleison Bremer

Wesley França

Mike Maignan

Bench

Jacobo Ramón

Maxime Perrone

Keinan Davis

Tasos Douvikas

Nikola Vlašić

Marco Palestra

Mile Svilar

Rasmus Højlund

Piotr Zieliński

Adrien Rabiot

Evan Ndicka

The notable absentee is Hakan Çalhanoğlu. The Turkish international has played fewer minutes because of brief injuries, but remains one of the standout performers for this season's tournament favorites, Inter Milan.

Çalhanoğlu's club teammate, Alessandro Bastoni, is also another missing player, having been a consistent performer for his club. Players will be released through SBCs and Objectives, and in different rarities. So the two and a few other notable misses might get their card elsewhere during the campaign.

When is the Serie A Team of the Season Releasing?

The Serie A Team of the Season will be released on April 17, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT, alongside Eredivisie, MLS, and the Rest of Europe.

They are the first batch of TOTS releases and will be available in the packs for one week before being replaced by Premier League, Women's Super League, and EFL Combined squads.

Some of the top popular players will return to packs later as part of TOTS Ultimate for one week.

That's everything about the Serie A Team of the Season squad.

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