Primary Subject: FC 26 Festival of Football ICON Pelé.

FC 26 Festival of Football ICON Pelé. Key Update: EA is gifting all players a 93 OVR Festival of Football ICON Pelé to celebrate the upcoming international summer tournament.

EA is gifting all players a 93 OVR Festival of Football ICON Pelé to celebrate the upcoming international summer tournament. Status: Live on June 5, 2026.

Live on June 5, 2026. Last Verified: June 1, 2026

June 1, 2026 Quick Answer: Simply log in to FC 26 between June 5 and July 24, 2026, to claim your free Pelé card. Alongside the pack, you'll also get three Evolution paths to choose from to further upgrade the ICON.

Like Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona in the last game, EA often tends to hand out some of the greatest players for free.

FC 26 will get its freebie in Pelé to celebrate the upcoming international football season, where all eyes will be on the biggest tournament in all of sports.

Plenty will be added to the title, including new promos and an unofficial World Cup mode. Gambling on packs is also being effectively removed with the new token system.

It is nice to keep a card of Pelé's caliber in your Ultimate Team to see through these changes and content. That said, here's how to get the ICON card for free in FC 26 and how to upgrade it later.

How to Get Free Pelé In FC 26

To get the free 93-rated Festival of Football ICON Pelé, you simply have to log in to FC 26 between June 5 and July 24, 2026.

If it works as past freebies, upon logging in, there should be a pack or card waiting for you in the store to claim the reward.

It coincides with the upcoming World Cup-themed update, and there is no better freebie to hand out than the only player in history to win the tournament three times.

In terms of PS, he is leaked to have Technical+ and Quick Step+ out of the gate. You can add one with Evolution, similar to Maradona's Grassroots Greats last year.

How to Upgrade Festival of Football ICON Pelé in FC 26

Alongside the 93-rated Pelé, you'll also have three Evolutions added to Ultimate Team. The three ‘Choose Your Journey’ Evolutions are choices for different positional upgrade paths, and you can only pick one.

Midfielder, winger, and striker are three positions you can choose, and each will provide a different PS+. ST will provide Low Driven+, CAM/CM with Incisive Pass+, and LW/RW with Finesse Shot+.

We do not know the finer details and the stats upgrades they'll provide. Of course, we will update you once it is made official.

That's everything about the free Pelé card in FC 26.