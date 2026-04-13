Primary Subject: FC 26 Team of the Season First Squads.

FC 26 Team of the Season First Squads. Key Update: The month-long campaign officially begins this Friday with Serie A, MLS, and Eredivisie headlining the first release.

The month-long campaign officially begins this Friday with Serie A, MLS, and Eredivisie headlining the first release. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: April 13, 2026

April 13, 2026 Quick Answer: The FC 26 TOTS promo kicks off April 17 at 6 PM BST. This initial release features squads for Serie A, Eredivisie, MLS, and the Rest of Europe. Major leaks have already confirmed a TOTS Lionel Messi for the MLS squad and Joey Veerman for the Eredivisie.

The month-long Team of the Season campaign kicks off this week in FC 26. First of the squads to be released during the promo are Serie A, Eredivisie, MLS, and some of the smaller leagues, clubbed together as Rest of Europe.

Unlike the Premier League, there is no voting for these leagues, so it is entirely up to EA to select the most standout performers from this season.

Leaks have revealed all the players from Eredivisie, MLS, and the Rest of Europe that'll receive their coveted TOTS card this Friday.

FC 26 Eredivisie Team of the Season Squad

Per leaks, here is the full Eredivisie TOTS Team in FC 26:

Joey Veerman

Ismael Saibari

Mika Godts

Mauro Júnior

Ayase Ueda

Bart van Rooij

Kodai Sano

Jerdy Schouten

Valente

Watanabe

Meulensteen

Darko Nejašmić

Mohamed Ihattaren

Ronald Koeman Jr.

FC 26 MLS Team of the Season Squad

Credit: EA Sports

Per leaks, here is the full MLS TOTS Team in FC 26:

Lionel Messi

Denis Bouanga

Diego Luna

Evander Ferreira

Anders Dreyer

Sam Surridge

Jakob Glesnes

Cristian Roldan

Sebastian Berhalter

David Ayala

Andy Najar

Tristan Blackmon

Maximilian Arfsten

Dayne St. Clair

FC 26 Rest of Europe Team of the Season Squad

Per leaks, here is the full Rest of Europe TOTS Team in FC 26:

Tomáš Chorý

Kevin Mac Allister

Manuela Giugliano

Bartosz Nowak

Patrick Berg

Craig Halkett

Christos Tzolis

Zlatko Tripić

Keisuke Goto

Kerim Alajbegović

Thomas Strakosha

Fabio Fehr

Elliot Stroud

Sergi Domínguez

FC 26 TOTS Squad Release Schedule

The officially confirmed TOTS Squad schedule for FC 26 is as follows:

April 17: Serie A, Eredivisie, MLS, Rest of Europe

Serie A, Eredivisie, MLS, Rest of Europe April 24: Premier League, Women's Super League, EFL Combined

Premier League, Women's Super League, EFL Combined May 1: Bundesliga, Frauen-Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, Rest of the World

Bundesliga, Frauen-Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, Rest of the World May 8: Ligue 1, Süper Lig, NWSL, Arkema Première Ligue

Ligue 1, Süper Lig, NWSL, Arkema Première Ligue May 15: La Liga, Liga F, Liga Portugal

La Liga, Liga F, Liga Portugal May 22: TOTS Ultimate

All of them release on Friday, last a week each, at the standard daily content time of 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT.

That's all the TOTS squads leaked so far. We will keep you updated on the latest promo leaks.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!