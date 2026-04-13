- Primary Subject: FC 26 Team of the Season First Squads.
- Key Update: The month-long campaign officially begins this Friday with Serie A, MLS, and Eredivisie headlining the first release.
- Status: Leaked
- Last Verified: April 13, 2026
- Quick Answer: The FC 26 TOTS promo kicks off April 17 at 6 PM BST. This initial release features squads for Serie A, Eredivisie, MLS, and the Rest of Europe. Major leaks have already confirmed a TOTS Lionel Messi for the MLS squad and Joey Veerman for the Eredivisie.
The month-long Team of the Season campaign kicks off this week in FC 26. First of the squads to be released during the promo are Serie A, Eredivisie, MLS, and some of the smaller leagues, clubbed together as Rest of Europe.
Unlike the Premier League, there is no voting for these leagues, so it is entirely up to EA to select the most standout performers from this season.
Leaks have revealed all the players from Eredivisie, MLS, and the Rest of Europe that'll receive their coveted TOTS card this Friday.
FC 26 Eredivisie Team of the Season Squad
Per leaks, here is the full Eredivisie TOTS Team in FC 26:
- Joey Veerman
- Ismael Saibari
- Mika Godts
- Mauro Júnior
- Ayase Ueda
- Bart van Rooij
- Kodai Sano
- Jerdy Schouten
- Valente
- Watanabe
- Meulensteen
- Darko Nejašmić
- Mohamed Ihattaren
- Ronald Koeman Jr.
FC 26 MLS Team of the Season Squad
Per leaks, here is the full MLS TOTS Team in FC 26:
- Lionel Messi
- Denis Bouanga
- Diego Luna
- Evander Ferreira
- Anders Dreyer
- Sam Surridge
- Jakob Glesnes
- Cristian Roldan
- Sebastian Berhalter
- David Ayala
- Andy Najar
- Tristan Blackmon
- Maximilian Arfsten
- Dayne St. Clair
FC 26 Rest of Europe Team of the Season Squad
Per leaks, here is the full Rest of Europe TOTS Team in FC 26:
- Tomáš Chorý
- Kevin Mac Allister
- Manuela Giugliano
- Bartosz Nowak
- Patrick Berg
- Craig Halkett
- Christos Tzolis
- Zlatko Tripić
- Keisuke Goto
- Kerim Alajbegović
- Thomas Strakosha
- Fabio Fehr
- Elliot Stroud
- Sergi Domínguez
FC 26 TOTS Squad Release Schedule
The officially confirmed TOTS Squad schedule for FC 26 is as follows:
- April 17: Serie A, Eredivisie, MLS, Rest of Europe
- April 24: Premier League, Women's Super League, EFL Combined
- May 1: Bundesliga, Frauen-Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, Rest of the World
- May 8: Ligue 1, Süper Lig, NWSL, Arkema Première Ligue
- May 15: La Liga, Liga F, Liga Portugal
- May 22: TOTS Ultimate
All of them release on Friday, last a week each, at the standard daily content time of 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT.
That's all the TOTS squads leaked so far. We will keep you updated on the latest promo leaks.
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