Primary Subject: FC 26 - Season 6 XP Guide

FC 26 - Season 6 XP Guide Key Update: A new batch of objectives has been released with the FoF: Answer the Call promo.

A new batch of objectives has been released with the FoF: Answer the Call promo. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: March 23, 2026

March 23, 2026 Quick Answer: SP in FC 26 can only be earned through Objectives and are sometimes handed out through packs. Spending more coins on packs is not the proper way to level up, so we list which Objectives you can check to level up as fast as possible.

Even though the premium track of FC 26 Season 6 isn't worth stressing over, there are some other exciting things to check out, like the Make Your Idol Evolution. The final upgrade for the Evolution chain is on level 21 of the free track.

The longer you take to get there, the less amount of time your card will remain relevant. Some Evolutions have started to provide 3 PS+, and the power curve is only going to increase as the Team of the Season promo arrives right after this season ends.

All of that also applies to the final level 30 card of Rivaldo. So, here's how to level up fast in FC 26 Season 6.

Fastest Way To Get SP In FC 26 Season 6

Credit: EA Sports

Unlike regular battle pass XP in other games, Season Points in FC 26 can only be obtained by completing Objectives.

There is a limited amount of SP available at a single time, so you cannot progress far enough in the early weeks, even if you knock out all the Objectives.

Here are the Ultimate Team Objectives during the FoF: Answer the Call campaign and the amount of SP they provide:

Road to the Americas (Campaign)

Group Reward: 300 SP Play 5 matches in the Road to the Americas Flash Rush Event. Win 3 matches in the Road to the Americas Flash Rush Event. Assist at least 1 goal in 5 separate matches in the Road to the Americas Flash Rush Event. Score 5 goals in the Road to the Americas Flash Rush Event using a FOF: Answer the Call Player. Earn 40,000 Rush Points.

Expires: March 24

Rush-specific objectives generally have some amount of SP available. Once the Road to Americas leaves, there should be another that'll have a different amount of SP for similar tasks.

FOF: Answer the Call Giovanni Reyna (Campaign)

Group Reward: 300 SP Play 5 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 1 player from the USA in your starting 11. Assist 3 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush). Score 6 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush) using a player from the Bundesliga. Win 4 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having Min. 4 players from the USA in your starting 11. Win 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having Min. 4 players from the Bundesliga in your starting 11.

Expires: March 27

If you can make a squad of 4 USA players from the Bundesliga, this one can be completed with 8 Squad Battle matches. You also get plenty of packs as rewards.

Once this expires, expect a similar Objective to take over.

Weekly Objectives (Seasonal)

Group Reward: 1,250 SP List 10 Player Items on the Transfer Market. Buy 10 Player Items on the Transfer Market. Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events). Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events). Score 10 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode using a Brazilian player.

Expires: March 26

Season 6 Weekly Play 2 (Seasonal)

Group Reward: 1,050 SP Play 5 Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty. Play 5 matches in Rivals. Play 5 matches in Champions. Play 5 Ultimate Team Rush matches. Play 5 matches in any Ultimate Team Live Event.

Expires: March 26

Daily Objectives (Seasonal)

Group Reward: 150 SP Play 1 match in any Ultimate Team game mode and earn SP! Score 2 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode.

Expires: March 26

By the time you read the article, these Objectives may expire. But these will give you a general idea of the place to check for any SP-providing Objectives. A new batch of Daily and Weekly Objectives always arrives as the old ones leave.

Those were all the Ultimate Team Objectives. There are similar dailies and weeklies for Clubs and Careers mode, which are often rotated every week. The task ranges from scoring goals to completing the Manager Live Challenge to winning cups, and along those lines.

You can easily advance 5 or more levels per week through non-UT objectives. Generally, Ultimate Team ones should be enough, but if you want to progress faster, you must do the Clubs and Career ones too.

We always get more than enough SP across the seasons. Like last time, you could complete more than 20 levels in a single week mid-way through the season. They'll be handed out left and right during the last few weeks.

That's everything about leveling up in Season 6 of FC 26. Keep visiting us often to check details on upcoming promos, SBCs, and any big hauls of SP-providing Objectives.