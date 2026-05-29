Primary Subject: FC 26 Prime Heroes SBC & Objective.

FC 26 Prime Heroes SBC & Objective. Key Update: Top players for the promo have been leaked.

Top players for the promo have been leaked. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: May 29, 2026

May 29, 2026 Quick Answer: The Prime Heroes week features a significant lineup of Heroes, headlined by Ricardo Quaresma. Additionally, expect two End of an Era SBCs in Robert Lewandowski and Dani Carvajal. One Showdown SBC tied to an upcoming charity match is also scheduled.

With Team of the Season wrapped, Prime Heroes will be a one-week stopgap before we move to the international football season. There will be plenty of World Cup content, including an unofficial tournament.

Eden Hazard, Yaya Touré, and Jaap Stam are among the highlights of next week's squad release in FC 26. Outside of main players, there will be other releases through SBCs and Objectives.

Continue reading to learn all the SBC and Objective players that have been leaked to release during the Prime Heroes promo.

All FC 26 Prime Heroes SBC & Objective Players

According to leaks, here are all the players that'll be released either as SBCs or as Objective rewards during the Prime Heroes promo:

Heroes

Marek Hamšík

Pablo Aimar

Ricardo Quaresma

Andrea Barzagli

Fara Williams

Because the promo is entirely dedicated to Heroes, most releases will be about them. We will still get other active players, but of different rarities.

Continuing from last week, the leaked ones will be End of an Era cards for two legends who have bid their goodbyes this summer.

Active Players

Robert Lewandowski (End of an Era)

(End of an Era) Dani Carvajal (End of an Era)

An absolute legend for Real Madrid, Carvajal was part of the club for 13 seasons. In fact, with his departure, there is not a single player from the historic three-peat starting XI left at the club.

He leaves the Los Blancos side as one of the most decorated players and, arguably, one of the finest at his position in his prime.

While not as many seasons, Robert Lewandowski's career at Barcelona was not short of silverware. One of the best forwards of his generation, it is still criminal that he is without the Ballon d'Or.

Showdown

Dimitar Berbatov vs. Jill Scott (Soccer Aid for UNICEF Charity)

This will be the first time we see a men vs. women Showdown SBC. Showdown SBC usually ends right before the showdown match begins. The team that wins the matchup will see its player receive live upgrades, and the other card will fetch nothing.

Those are all the SBC and Objective players that'll join Ultimate Team this coming week. More cards may be released during the campaign.

All of them should arrive before June 5, 2026.