Primary Subject: FC 26 "Make Your Idol" Evolution Series

FC 26 "Make Your Idol" Evolution Series Key Update: A multi-step chain of six Evolutions designed to turn any 85 OVR or lower South Korean or Japanese player into a high-tier 91-rated item.

A multi-step chain of six Evolutions designed to turn any 85 OVR or lower South Korean or Japanese player into a high-tier 91-rated item. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: March 13, 2026

March 13, 2026 Quick Answer: Unlike Objective-based sets, Make Your Idol Evolutions are earned by leveling up your Season Pass. You start at Level 1 and finish the final upgrade at Level 21. All cards receive Max Chemistry, regardless of their league or club.

Make Your Idol is the highlight of the free track in Season 6 of FC 26. Themed after the 2002 World Cup, it is a series of Evolutions that lets you upgrade players from South Korea and Japan into a 91-rated card with excellent stats.

It is pretty similar to FS Academy, just that all Evolutions are behind the season levels instead of Objectives. If you're confused, here's a breakdown of how it works and some notable choices.

FC 26 Make Your Idol Explained

Credit: EA Sports

Make Your Idol lets you upgrade any South Korean or Japanese player card through a series of Evolutions. The card's overall rating should be 85 or lower.

You'll have to unlock certain Evolutions to add stat boosts and PlayStyles, all of which can be found in the free tier of Season 6.

In total, you'll have to do six Evolutions, in the following order:

Step 1: First, you'll do the "Make Your Idol Starter" Evolution. It is in the first level of the Season Pass. This will turn your card into World Tour Evolution rarity. So, once you do it, best to stick with the path or only do Evolutions that do not change the card's rarity.

First, you'll do the "Make Your Idol Starter" Evolution. Step 2: Next, you'll have to pick one among the "Make Your Idol Attacker 1," "Make Your Idol Midfielder 1," and "Make Your Defender 1" Evolution It is in the third level of the Season Pass. Pick the Evolution based on the position you want the player to play. Most will end up with similar stats and desired PS for the position.

Next, you'll have to pick one among the "Make Your Idol Attacker 1," "Make Your Idol Midfielder 1," and "Make Your Defender 1" Evolution Step 3: Do the first PS+ Evolution. It is in the third level of the Season Pass, as a PS+ pick. Choices here are Tiki Taka, Incisive Pass, Low Driven, Technical, Intercept, or Jockey. All of the PlayStyles here are good. The first two are excellent for midfielders, the middle two for attackers, and the last two for defenders.

Do the first PS+ Evolution. Step 4: Next, you'll have to again pick one among the "Make Your Idol Attacker 2," "Make Your Idol Midfielder 2," and "Make Your Defender 2" Evolution. It is in the seventh level of the Season Pass.

Next, you'll have to again pick one among the "Make Your Idol Attacker 2," "Make Your Idol Midfielder 2," and "Make Your Defender 2" Evolution. Step 5: Do the second PS+ Evolution. It is in the seventh level of the Season Pass, as a PS+ pick. Choices here are Finesse Shot, First Touch, Pinged Pass, Rapid, Quick Step, or Anticipate.

Do the second PS+ Evolution. Step 6: Finally, you'll have to apply the last Evolution. Pick one among the "Make Your Idol Attacker 3," Make Your Idol Midfielder 3," and "Make Your Defender 3 Evolution." It is in the 21st level of the Season Pass.

Finally, you'll have to apply the last Evolution. Pick one among the "Make Your Idol Attacker 3," Make Your Idol Midfielder 3," and "Make Your Defender 3 Evolution."

So, to conclude, your path will be Make Your Idol Starter > Make Your Idol 1 > 1st PS+ > Make Your Idol 2 > 2nd PS+ > and Make Your Idol 3.

In terms of PS+, we recommend these for every position:

ST: Finesse Shot, Low Driven Shot

Finesse Shot, Low Driven Shot Winger: Technical, Finesse Shot

Technical, Finesse Shot CAM: Technical, Finesse Shot

Technical, Finesse Shot CM: Tiki Taka, Pinged Pass

Tiki Taka, Pinged Pass CDM: Intercept, Anticipate

Intercept, Anticipate Fullback: Intercept, Quick Step

Intercept, Quick Step CB: Intercept, Anticipate

You can select any card with one existing PS+ as well. In that case, you won't get to add the first PS+ pick. Of course, you're free to do other Evolutions before.

If you're straying from the path to add other upgrades in between, only do the ones that do not change rarity.

Best Players for Make Your Idol Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Pretty much every player will end up with similar stats, so who you choose for Make Your Idol isn't going to make much difference.

You can either pick a random player from the two nations or the ones from the Make Your Idol Pack from Level 1 of the season pass, if you want a card with a cooler dynamic.

No need to worry about Chemistry as they'll have max regardless of their club and nation. Just pick someone with a suitable body type, like a tall and strong build for defenders or a lean and quick-footed build for attackers.

Here are some players you can use:

Kang In Lee (RW)

(RW) Hiroki Ito (CB)

(CB) Nikki Havenaar (CB)

(CB) Woo Yeong Jeong (CAM)

(CAM) Manaka Matsukubo (ST)

Popular choices like Min Jae Kim and Heung Min Son already have World Tour cards, so it might be a bit of a waste to use them for the chain.

You're free to build them on a different path that can make them better, but you're unlikely to surpass their World Tour cards by much with Make Your Idol.

That's everything about the Make Your Idol Evolution in FC 26.