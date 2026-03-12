Primary Subject: FC 26 - Season 6 Japan & South Korea '02

Live (expires April 23, 2026). Quick Answer: We list all the Season 6 rewards. There is an interesting Make Your Idol Evolution chain as well as plenty of packs. Final rewards are Landon Donovan FUT Birthday Hero in the free track and Rivaldo FUT Birthday ICON in the premium track.

Season 6 is now live in FC 26 and is themed after the 2002 World Cup. The biggest competition of world football was hosted by two countries that year, Japan and South Korea. Brazil went on to clinch their record cup against Germany.

That means we have plenty of players from all the nations mentioned above in the season reward tracks. Below is the full breakdown of all the free and premium rewards for Season 6 of FC 26.

FC 26 Season 6 Japan & South Korea '02 Free Reward

The following are the rewards in the free FC 26 Season 6 track. All rewards are untradable.

Level 1: Make Your Idol Pack, Make Your Idol - Starter Evolution

Make Your Idol Pack, Make Your Idol - Starter Evolution Level 2: 81+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 3: Make Your Idol - Attacker, Midfielder & Defender 1 Evolutions, 1 of 6 PS+ Pick

Make Your Idol - Attacker, Midfielder & Defender 1 Evolutions, 1 of 6 PS+ Pick Level 4: 82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, Geo Pop Stadium Items

82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, Geo Pop Stadium Items Level 5: 81+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 6: Hong Hyeon Seok World Tour

Hong Hyeon Seok World Tour Level 7: Make Your Idol - Attacker, Midfielder & Defender 2 Evolutions, 1 of 6 PS+ Pick

Make Your Idol - Attacker, Midfielder & Defender 2 Evolutions, 1 of 6 PS+ Pick Level 8: 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, Goal Machine Evolution

85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, Goal Machine Evolution Level 9: 83+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 10: 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 11: 84+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 12: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 13: 1 of 7 FUT Birthday Player Pick

1 of 7 FUT Birthday Player Pick Level 14: 83+ x5 Brazil/Germany Pack

83+ x5 Brazil/Germany Pack Level 15: 84+ x5 Brazil/Germany Pack

84+ x5 Brazil/Germany Pack Level 16: Ederson World Tour OR Debinha World Tour

Ederson World Tour OR Debinha World Tour Level 17: 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18: 1 of 3 86+ Brazil/Germany Player Pick

1 of 3 86+ Brazil/Germany Player Pick Level 19: 1 of 3 88+ Rare Gold Players

1 of 3 88+ Rare Gold Players Level 20: 84+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 21: Make Your Idol - Attacker, Midfielder & Defender 3 Evolution

Make Your Idol - Attacker, Midfielder & Defender 3 Evolution Level 22: Kim Min Jae World Tour

Kim Min Jae World Tour Level 23: 1 of 4 85+ Rare Gold Players

1 of 4 85+ Rare Gold Players Level 24: 87+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

87+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 25: Locked & Loaded Evolution

Locked & Loaded Evolution Level 26: Takefusa Kubo World Tour

Takefusa Kubo World Tour Level 27: Cosmetic Evolutions x3

Cosmetic Evolutions x3 Level 28: 87+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 85+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack

87+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 85+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 29: 88+ x8 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 85+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

88+ x8 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 85+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: 89+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack OR Landon Donovan FUT Birthday Hero

Make Your Idol is an Evolution chain where you can build any player from Japan or South Korea, similar to FS Academy. It is a series of upgrades, and you can unlock the respective Evolution across multiple levels.

FC 26 Season 6 France Japan & South Korea '02 Reward

Below are the rewards in the premium FC 26 Season 6 track. All packs are tradable.

Level 1: Dish 'em Out Evolution, 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Dish 'em Out Evolution, 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 2: 83+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack, Custom Crest, Geo Pop Stadium Items

83+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack, Custom Crest, Geo Pop Stadium Items Level 3: 3,000 SP

3,000 SP Level 4: Architect of Play Evolution

Architect of Play Evolution Level 5: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 6: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 7: Gabi Nunes World Tour, 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Gabi Nunes World Tour, 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 8: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9: 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 10: Evolution Unlock

Evolution Unlock Level 11: 83+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 12: Casemiro World Tour OR Keito Nakamura

Casemiro World Tour OR Keito Nakamura Level 13: 1 of 7 FUT Birthday Player Pick, Guardian of the Line Evolution

1 of 7 FUT Birthday Player Pick, Guardian of the Line Evolution Level 14: 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 15: 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 16: 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 17: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18: Sweep & Supply Evolution

Sweep & Supply Evolution Level 19: 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 20: 3,000 SP

3,000 SP Level 21: Heung Min Son World Tour

Heung Min Son World Tour Level 22: 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23: 86+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 24: Roadrunner Evolution

Roadrunner Evolution Level 25: Oliver Kahn FUT Birthday ICON

Oliver Kahn FUT Birthday ICON Level 26: Up to Speed Evolution, Cosmetic Evolution

Up to Speed Evolution, Cosmetic Evolution Level 27: 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 88+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 88+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 28: Pinged Pass+ Evolution, Relentless+ Evolution

Pinged Pass+ Evolution, Relentless+ Evolution Level 29: 89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 83+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack

89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 83+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: Rivaldo FUT Birthday ICON OR 88+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

The premium reward tracks are a mixed bag. Like many before it, there are some strong Evolutions and decent packs. Cards, though, despite having three PS+, don't look all that tantalizing.

We will post our full verdict on the season and whether buying the premium pass is worth it soon.