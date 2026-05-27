Primary Subject: FC 26 Prime Heroes Promo Team 1.

FC 26 Prime Heroes Promo Team 1. Key Update: EA is shifting focus from active players to legendary Heroes with a new campaign launching this Friday.

EA is shifting focus from active players to legendary Heroes with a new campaign launching this Friday. Status: Leaked.

Leaked. Last Verified: May 26, 2026.

May 26, 2026. Quick Answer: The Prime Heroes promo goes live on May 29, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. Team 1 is stacked with 24 high-profile names, such as Eden Hazard, Yaya Touré, and Cesc Fàbregas, all receiving cards based on their absolute peak-performance years.

The Team of the Season promo will end this week in FC 26. For the past month, Ultimate Team has been getting cards only for active players, and there haven't been any releases for the retired legends.

Heroes, in particular, haven't been in the spotlight for a while. The Prime Heroes campaign changes it, bringing in exclusively Heroes based on their prime.

Continue reading to know all the Heroes leaked to join the packs this Friday.

All Leaked FC 26 Prime Heroes Team 1 Players

Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 1 of the Prime Heroes promo:

Eden Hazard

Yaya Touré

Jaap Stam

Daniele De Rossi

Cesc Fàbregas

Jill Scott

Míchel Salgado

Laura Georges

Zé Roberto

Celia Šašić

Maicon

Blaise Matuidi

Micah Richards

Claudio Pizarro

Gilberto Silva

Roy Makaay

Louisa Necib

Mario Mandžukić

Esteban Cambiasso

Tim Howard

Ulrich Hoeness

Oliver Bierhoff

Mohammed Noor

Jamie Carragher

Those are all the players on Team 1, according to leaks. More will be available as SBCs and objectives. Of course, we will update you as more details are leaked or made official.

Prime Heroes Promo Release Time

Prime Heroes Team 1 will go live on Friday, May 29, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. This is the usual Friday schedule for all new campaigns and subsequent teams.

We are not sure whether Prime Heroes will be a single team promo or if we will get multiple squads. Festival of Football: National Pride is leaked as one of the upcoming campaigns to follow it.

National Pride will be based on the upcoming World Cup tournament. With the rumored unlicensed mode for the competition expected to drop on June 4, there is a high chance that National Pride will begin a day after, on the usual Friday schedule.

That's everything about the Prime Heroes promo players in FC 26.