Primary Subject: FC 26 Season 6 Premium Pass Review

FC 26 Season 6 Premium Pass Review Key Update: The season focuses on the 2002 World Cup season, and the final reward is Rivaldo's FUT Birthday ICON. We list all the rewards and share our verdict on whether it is worth buying.

The season focuses on the 2002 World Cup season, and the final reward is Rivaldo's FUT Birthday ICON. We list all the rewards and share our verdict on whether it is worth buying. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: March 16, 2026

March 16, 2026 Quick Answer: The premium pass is a mixed bag and is probably not worth it. Evolutions remain strong, and the final card of Rivaldo is good. But there is no knowing they'll remain relevant as the power curve progresses.

With the Make Your Idol Evolution, Season 6 does at least incentivize you to level up and progress through the reward track. All of that applies to the free track, though.

At first impression, the premium selection doesn't have a reward that is instantly appealing enough to warrant a full purchase. Not even the final card of Rivaldo looks like a must-have. But what about the wider package, then?

Here's how FC 26 Season 6 fares as a whole, and if you should consider spending coins or FC Points on it.

Is the FC 26 Season 6 Premium Pass Worth Buying?

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

No, we do not think the Season 6: Japan & South Korea '02 premium pass is worth the coins or FC Points.

It's certainly not a bad pass with underwhelming rewards like the initial few, but it is not strong enough to be absolutely worth it.

Evolutions have always been the highlight of Season passes, and they continue to be so for Season 6, too. Some of the Evolutions are great, like Up to Speed and 3 PS+ upgrades. However, depending on how much time it takes you to get there, chances are there will be better or similar upgrades available in the game.

That applies to the cards as well. Despite missing some important passing PS, like Tiki Taka and Incisive, Rivaldo's FUT Birthday ICON card is excellent. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee it'll stand the test of the power curve, especially as we're in the second half of the game's lifecycle.

Based on the past schedule, after the season ends, it'll be time for the Team of the Season promo. Of course, if you're active enough, you can complete it within the first two weeks of April. Still, for those who take their sweet time, it is best to save for whatever is next.

This has been common throughout most of FC 26. We have had more forgettable Season Passes than the ones that justified their 500k coins or 1,000 FC Points price. Even the seasons that we considered worth buying weren't remarkable by any stretch.

Having said all that, a game with such a horrible pack pull rate, any season by comparison, is a much better way to spend coins or FC Points. The house always wins.

All FC 26 Season 6 Japan & South Korea '02 Pass Reward

Credit: EA Sports

If you decide to buy the Season 6 Premium Pass for 500,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points, you'll get the following rewards in FC 26:

Level 1: Dish 'em Out Evolution, 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Dish 'em Out Evolution, 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 2: 83+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack, Custom Crest, Geo Pop Stadium Items

83+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack, Custom Crest, Geo Pop Stadium Items Level 3: 3,000 SP

3,000 SP Level 4: Architect of Play Evolution

Architect of Play Evolution Level 5: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 6: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 7: Gabi Nunes World Tour, 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Gabi Nunes World Tour, 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 8: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9: 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 10: Evolution Unlock

Evolution Unlock Level 11: 83+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 12: Casemiro World Tour OR Keito Nakamura

Casemiro World Tour OR Keito Nakamura Level 13: 1 of 7 FUT Birthday Player Pick, Guardian of the Line Evolution

1 of 7 FUT Birthday Player Pick, Guardian of the Line Evolution Level 14: 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 15: 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 16: 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 17: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18: Sweep & Supply Evolution

Sweep & Supply Evolution Level 19: 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 20: 3,000 SP

3,000 SP Level 21: Heung Min Son World Tour

Heung Min Son World Tour Level 22: 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23: 86+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 24: Roadrunner Evolution

Roadrunner Evolution Level 25: Oliver Kahn FUT Birthday ICON

Oliver Kahn FUT Birthday ICON Level 26: Up to Speed Evolution, Cosmetic Evolution

Up to Speed Evolution, Cosmetic Evolution Level 27: 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 88+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 88+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 28: Pinged Pass+ Evolution, Relentless+ Evolution

Pinged Pass+ Evolution, Relentless+ Evolution Level 29: 89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 83+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack

89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack OR 83+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: Rivaldo FUT Birthday ICON OR 88+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

That's everything you need to know about the Season 6 Premium Pass and whether it's worth buying.