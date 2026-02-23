Primary Subject: FC 26 - Season 5 XP Guide

FC 26 - Season 5 XP Guide Key Update: A massive amount of SP has been added after the release of the Fantasy FC promo.

A massive amount of SP has been added after the release of the Fantasy FC promo. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: February 23, 2026

February 23, 2026 Quick Answer: Earn 20,000+ SP by completing the Fantasy FC Gianluca Scamacca Objectives, Fantasy FC Cup, Future Stars Kit challenges, and milestone matches in Manager Career, Player Career, and Clubs.

We're now in the second half of Season 5 in FC 26. For those active, the final level 30 was already achievable. However, there is nothing to worry about if you've just tuned in and are only a couple of levels in.

A massive amount of Season Points is handed out near the end of the season to help you push for the final levels. During the Fantasy FC campaign, there are 20,000+ SP available through Objectives.

Continue reading to know all the Objectives for Season Points in FC 26.

How to Get Over 20,000 SP in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports Season 5 Premium Pass is worth considering.

To level up more than 20-plus levels in Season 5 of FC 26, you can complete these currently active Objectives:

Ultimate Team

Fantasy FC: Gianluca Scamacca (Campaign)

Total: 1,500 XP

1,500 XP Tasks: Play 5 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 3 Serie A players in your starting 11. Win 3 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush) while having at least 3 Italian players in your starting 11. Score 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush) using an Italian player. Score 2 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush) using a player with a Height of Min. 6'5" (196 cm). Assist 6 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush) using a player from Serie A.

Expires: February 27, 2026

Fantasy FC Cup (Live Events)

Total: 1,000 XP

1,000 XP Tasks: Win 3 matches in the Fantasy FC Cup while having Min. 6 LALIGA players in your starting 11. Play 10 matches in the Fantasy FC Cup.

Expires: March 6, 2026

Weekly Objectives (Seasonal)

Total: 2,250 XP

2,250 XP Tasks: Complete any 4 SBC Groups. Score 3 goals with Finesse Shots using a Brazilian player. Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 3 Brazilian players in your starting 11. Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events). Score 10 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode using a player with Min. 82 SHO.

Expires: February 26, 2026

Seasonal Objective (Seasonal)

Total: 2,250 XP

2,250 XP Tasks: Play 5 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events. Play 10 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events. Play 15 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events. Play 20 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events. Play 25 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events.

Expires: Until the end of the season.

Credit: EA Sports There are multiple good Evolution in Season 5 reward track

Future Stars - Stage 1 Kit (Seasonal)

Total: 500 XP

500 XP Tasks: Play 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Future Stars - Stage 1 Kit equipped. Score 3 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Future Stars - Stage 1 Kit equipped. Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Future Stars - Stage 1 Kit equipped.

Expires: Until the end of the season. Rewards Stage 2 Kit.

Future Stars - Stage 2 Kit (Seasonal)

Total: 500 XP

500 XP Tasks: Play 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Future Stars - Stage 2 Kit equipped. Score 3 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Future Stars - Stage 2 Kit equipped. Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Future Stars - Stage 2 Kit equipped.

Expires: Until the end of the season. Rewards Stage 3 Kit.

Future Stars - Stage 3 Kit (Seasonal)

Total: 500 XP

500 XP Tasks: Play 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Future Stars - Stage 3 Kit equipped. Score 3 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Future Stars - Stage 3 Kit equipped. Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Future Stars - Stage 3 Kit equipped.

Expires: Until the end of the season.

Daily Objectives (Seasonal)

Total: 225 XP

225 XP Tasks: Play 1 match in any Ultimate Team game mode and earn SP! Score 2 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode.

Expires: February 26, 2026.

Weekly Play (Seasonal)

Total: 1,050 XP

1,050 XP Tasks: Play 5 Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty. Play 5 matches in Rivals. Play 5 matches in Champions. Play 5 matches in any Ultimate Team Live Event. Play 5 Ultimate Team Rush matches.

Expires: Until the end of the season.

Credit: EA Sports Around 10,000 SP can be earned by player Career

Seasonal

Weekly Objective

Total: 500 SP

500 SP Tasks: Score 16 goals in Career Mode, Clubs or Ultimate Team. Score 6 goals in Career Mode, Clubs or Ultimate Team. Score 12 goals in Career Mode, Clubs or Ultimate Team. Play 12 matches in Career Mode, Clubs or Ultimate Team. Play 6 matches in Career Mode, Clubs or Ultimate Team.

Expires: February 26, 2026

Manager Career

Weekly Objective

Total: 800 XP

800 XP Tasks: Play 3 full matches on the same save file in Manager Career Mode to complete this Objective. Play 5 full matches on the same save file in Manager Career Mode to complete this Objective.

Expires: February 26, 2026

Seasonal Objective

Total: 3,000 XP Play 20 full matches on the same save file in Manager Career Mode to complete this Objective. Play 20 full matches on the same save file in Manager Career Mode to complete this Objective. Win a major competition in Manager Career Mode.

3,000 XP Expires: Until the end of the season.

In total, just winning 25 matches in Manager Career and winning a major competition will get you 3,800 SP. For a competition win, pick a big club, and it should be easy.

Player Career

Weekly Objective

Total: 850 CP

850 CP Tasks: Complete 10 match Objective.

Expires: February 26, 2026

Seasonal Objective

Total: 3,500 XP

3,500 XP Tasks: Complete 40 match Objective.

Expires: Until the end of the season.

Like Manager, you just have to play the mode as usual and complete just 40 match objectives to get

Clubs

Daily Objective

Total: 75 XP

75 XP Tasks: Play 1 match in any Club 11v11. Score 3 goals in Club Rush.

Expires: February 26, 2026

Weekly Objective

Total: 925 XP

925 XP Tasks: Win 12 matches in Club Rush. Assist 8 goals in any Club 11v11. Tackle 10 times in any Club 11v11. Score 15 goals in Club. Pass 40 times in Club Rush.

Expires: February 26, 2026

Seasonal Objective

Total: 3,000 XP

3,000 XP Tasks: Play 40 match in any Club 11v11. Play 30 matches in Club Rush. Score 25 goals in any Club 11v11. Score 20 goals in Club Rush.

Expires: Until the end of the season.

Manager Live

Weekly Objective

Total: 625 XP

625 XP Tasks: Complete 3 Manager Live Event.

Expires: February 26, 2026

With that, you should shoot 20 levels up. Now, since there are still a couple of weeks left, even if you just started, you can see Season 5 all the way through.

That's all the Objectives currently active in FC 26 Season 5 that reward over 20,000 SP.