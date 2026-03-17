Primary Subject: Ludovic Ajorque (February Ligue 1 POTM)

Ludovic Ajorque (February Ligue 1 POTM) Key Update: Ajorque has been awarded the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for February, receiving a boosted SBC card with 94 Physicality and 90 Shooting.

Ajorque has been awarded the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for February, receiving a boosted SBC card with 94 Physicality and 90 Shooting. Status: Confirmed (Live in Ultimate Team)

Confirmed (Live in Ultimate Team) Last Verified: March 17, 2026

March 17, 2026 Quick Answer: The FC 26 Ajorque POTM SBC costs approximately 33.5k coins, requiring an 82-rated squad with a TOTW player and an 85-rated Ligue 1 squad.

The FC 26 Ajorque Ligue 1 POTM February SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a solid card from the Stade Brestois 29 striker.

This card has good attributes, solid PlayStyles, and decent roles. It's an okay addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a great one for Ligue 1 McDonald's theme teams.

FC 26 Ajorque Ligue 1 POTM February SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Ajorque Ligue 1 POTM February SBC has good attributes, with 88 pace, 90 shooting, 82 passing, 86 dribbling, 57 defending, and 94 physicality.

It has solid PlayStyles, possessing Precision Header+, Low Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot, Tiki Taka, Aerial Fortress, First Touch, Bruiser, and Enforcer.

When it comes to roles, this card has Advanced Forward++, Poacher++, Target Forward++, and False 9+.

FC 26 Ajorque Ligue 1 POTM February SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Ligue 1 POTM SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Ajorque Ligue 1 POTM February card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 33.5k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

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