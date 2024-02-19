A couple of new Superstars coming to WWE 2K24 have been revealed.

We already knew the WWE 2K24 roster would be the most stacked up in the franchise's history. However, the additions of recently revealed Superstars further consolidate that.

On their social media platforms, 2K just confirmed six Superstars who are coming to WWE 2K24. Most of them were already expected to be present in the game, but there are some surprises as well.

So let's find out who were the most recently revealed WWE 2K24 Superstars.

The WWE 2K24 roster just got even more impressive

2K has just announced that WWE Superstars Alba Fyre, Thea Hail, Bad Bunny, Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, Maxxine Dupri, Isla Dawn and Tegan Nox will be a part of the WWE 2K24 roster.

The announcement of Jey Uso was already expected, as he is one of the main figures of WWE and has been a usual presence in the WWE 2K franchise.

However, the addition of Bronson Reed, Thea Hail, Tegan Nox and Maxxine Dupri to the roster was a pleasant surprise and added even more star power to an already star-studded roster.

click to enlarge Credit: WWE 2K

The WWE 2K community was also very happy to see these Superstars will be a part of the WWE 2K24 roster. Fans were especially excited to see Thea, Maxine and Isla making their debut in the franchise.

What's even better is that WWE 2K teased that more Superstars will be revealed soon. So you won't need to wait long to see if your favourite Superstar will be present in WWE 2K24.

