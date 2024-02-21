The new patch has left the Valorant community with mixed feelings.

21 Feb 2024 3:11 PM +00:00

Valorant Patch 8.03 has just gone live, and despite not adding a lot of changes, the ones it introduced were quite significant. Chamber received massive buffs, and the highly anticipated VCT Team Capsules were finally released.

Fans' reactions to Patch 8.03 were mixed, especially when it comes to the Chamber nerfs. On the other hand, the VCT Team Capsules received high praise from fans, who are happy to finally be able to support their favourite esports team in-game.

So let's find out why the Valorant community has mixed reactions about Patch 8.03.

Is Chamber's reign of terror back?

As mentioned above, Valorant Patch 8.03 has just gone live and it introduced some massive buffs to Chamber. The once king of Sentinels saw his Headhunter bullets price decrease from 150 to 100 credits, while his Tour De Force firing rate increased from 0.7 seconds to 0.9 seconds.

These changes make Chamber significantly stronger, especially in pistol and eco rounds where is Headhunter truly shines. It also makes it easier for him to hold down a bombsite by himself, and make him a viable pick in casual and pro-play.

However, many fans aren't pleased with these buffs are they are afraid Chamber's reign of terror is back. The agent once dominated Valorant, and for almost a year he was by far the best agent in the game.

click to enlarge

It's safe to say fans don't want that to happen again, as that was a very boring meta where a good Chamber player could win the game by himself, and it felt like there was no counterplay to the agent.

Some fans said "We getting closer and closer to the dark old times" and "Oh god don’t bring back the chamber meta please" which clearly shows some fans aren't happy with these buffs.

Despite the buffs being significant, I think we are still very far from seeing Chamber dominate the game as he once did. I don't think we will ever see that happening again, and I think that is good for the game.

Having such an overpowered agent like Chamber was in his A days was awful for the game, and ruined both casual and pro play. So hopefully those dark times will never return.

Valorant: The Best Agents on Ascent|Valorant: How to fix error code 51|Fun Valorant Crosshairs You Need to Try at Least Once|Valorant XERØFANG Skin Bundle: Speculative release date, skins & expected|How the Riot Games Layoffs Affect Valorant.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Valorant page.