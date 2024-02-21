The VCT Team Capsules are finally here.

Rejoice Valorant fans as the highly anticipated VCT Team Capsules have finally been revealed!

The VCT Team Capsules will allow players to show their support for their favourite esports team in-game, with unique skins, player cards, sprays and more. They arrive at the game today, once Patch 8.03 goes live.

So let's find out everything the VCT Team Capsules include and how you can acquire them.

VCT Team Capsules

As mentioned above, the VCT Team Capsules arrive at Valorant today, February 21. Every team in the VCT has a unique Team Capsule that players will be able can acquire in the Valorant store.

Each Team Capsule capsule will bring a unique Classic skin with the respective team's colour and its logo engraved in it. This weapon will have a unique firing audio and an AR inspect animation. Furthermore, it will also include a custom playercard, spray and a gunbuddy.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

This will allow players to showcase their support for their favourite team in-game in many different ways. At the same, it also directly helps the esports organisation they are supporting, as part of the Team Capsule revenue goes to the team.

Valorant community loves the VCT Team Capsules

The Valorant community reactions to the VCT Team Capsules were overwhelmingly positive, with most fans loving the unique skins and player cards.

Every VCT Team Capsule is unique, especially when it comes to the Classic skins and the playercards it includes. Some of them such as Vitality, BBL Esports, Paper Rex and ZETA Division Team Capsules look astonishing.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: @ValorLeaks Here are all the VCT Team Capsules Classic skins

Unfortunately, the VCT CN Team Capsules weren't revealed, but Riot Games has announced they will be coming to the game in May of this year. We expect them to look as good if not better than the ones revealed today.

It's great to see that Riot Games has found a new way to help the Valorant esports team generate revenue while also providing players with great content.

If this initiative ends up being very successful, as we expect it will be, will we see the same happening in League of Legends? Only time will tell.

