Here is everything you need to know about the Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass.

The Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 is upon us, and it brings a lot of new content and some exciting changes. Among the avalanche of content, we have a new and highly anticipated Battle Pass.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass is one of the best Battle Passes in recent memory, delivering some unique-looking skins, and perhaps the best melee weapon skin in the game.

So let's find out everything about it.

The Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass arrives at the game on Wednesday, 10 January, at around 7pm ET/12am GMT. Depending on your time zone, the Battle Pass can go live on 11 January.

click to enlarge + 6

As mentioned above, this Battle Pass will introduce some great skinlines, and will also bring new Playercards, sprays, gunbuddies, and much more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass skins.

Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass skins

As usual, the Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass will cost 1000 Valorant Points. It maintains the same structure as previous Battle Passes, with players needing to play games and complete missions to progress through the Battle Pass and claim its rewards.

According to credible Valorant leaker, Mike Valorant Leaks, Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass brings three new Skinlines. These Skinlines are called Fiber Optic, Guardrail, and Tactiplay.

Guardrail skinline

The Guardrail skinline has received high praise from the Valorant community. To many, this is the best skinline in this Battle Pass and is among the best Battle Pass skinlines ever.

Its unique design pattern, which is especially visible in the weapon grip, makes it stand out. Guardrail weapons also have a sophisticated yet cold look, which will strike fear in the hearts of your opponents.

This collection includes skins for the Vandal, Frenzy, Shorty, and Guardian.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: Mike Valorant Leaks

Fiber Optic skinline

The Fiber Optic skinline is your standard Battle Pass skin, which looks okay but doesn't look unique, and also doesn't excel in any of its design features. It has four different colour variants, but none of them has animations.

The Valorant community isn't thrilled about this skinline, and honestly, there isn't much to be thrilled about it. This collection includes skins for the Spectre, Ghost, Marshal, and Classic.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: Mike Valorant Leaks

Tactiplay skinline

If you like skins with a "toy gun" look, such as the Radiant Crisis 001 or the BlastX skins, then the Tactiplay skinline is perfect for you.

While Guardrail strikers fear in opponents' hearts, Tactiplay does exactly the opposite. It has a cute design and depicts four animals in all of its skins. This collection includes skins for the Bulldog, Odin, Phantom, and the Stinger.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: Mike Valorant Leaks

Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass other rewards

As mentioned above, the Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass includes other cosmetics rewards, such as Playercards, sprays, and gunbuddies. Similar to the weapon skinlines, all of these rewards were leaked by Mike Valorant Leaks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at them.

Playercards

The Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass introduces 13 new Playercards, with all of them having a unique look and feel. One of them even showcases Omen with the anticipated new Valorant weapon, the Outlaw Sniper.

click to enlarge + 6

Sprays

15 new sprays are coming in the Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass, with most illustrating situations players often go through in-game, such as deciding which bombsite to attack or asking your teammates to fall back.

click to enlarge + 6

This is all the information available so far about the Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass. We will update this article as soon as new information about the Battle Pass is announced, so make sure to bookmark it.

