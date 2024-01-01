A new weapon is coming to Valorant and it promises to change the game.

2024 is here and it brings a plethora of changes to Valorant. The Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 is just around the corner, and it will introduce a lot of new content to the game, including a brand-new weapon.

Outlaw Sniper is the name of the first new weapon to be added to the game since its launch in 2020. As the name indicates, it's a sniper and it can completely change how the game is played.

So let's find out everything about the Valorant Outlaw Sniper.

Before we dive into what is the Outlaw Sniper and how it can transform the game, we need to know when the weapon arrives at Valorant. Unfortunately, we still don't know the exact release date of the Outlaw Sniper.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Mike | Valorant Leaks & News

However, we expect this new weapon to arrive at the game in Episode 8 Act 1. Whether that will happen at the beginning, middle, or end of the new episode, it's still uncertain.

What is the Valorant Outlaw Sniper?

The Outlaw Sniper will become the third sniper available in Valorant, joining the Marshal and the Operator. In terms of firepower, it will fit right in the middle of the sniper category, being more powerful than the Marshal but not quite as strong as the Operator.

According to Mike Valorant Leaks, this sniper will cost 2400 credits and do 238 damage with a headshot, 140 in a body shot, and 119 in a leg shot. It has a mage size of two, with 10 more bullets in reserve.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: @Marpkat_

To equip the Outlaw Sniper you will take 1.25 seconds, and the weapon has a fire rate of 2.75, with an incredible 80% accuracy while running. Similar to the Marshal, it also has a one-scope level, on less than the operator.

How the Outlaw Sniper can impact Valorant

The Outlaw Sniper has some astonishing stats, and it's not that expensive, especially when compared to the Operator. A sniper that can instantly kill an enemy with a headshot, or do the same with a body shot to an enemy with half a shield, will change the meta of the game.

With the Outlaw Sniper costing 2400 credits, and having the aforementioned capabilities, it may replace the Operator as the main sniper in the game. Main snipers no longer need to save to buy an Operator, as they have a cheaper weapon that does pretty much the same thing.

click to enlarge + 3

This will probably mean we will see a lot of main snipers buying the Outlaw Sniper in the second round, and having a weapon strong enough to win duels against rifles and even operators, while also allowing them to build up their economy.

It's extremely cost-efficient and also counters the light-shield meta. If the Outlaw Sniper releases with these stats, get ready to see a lot of them in your ranked games.

