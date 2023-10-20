Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battle Pass: Price, skins & rewards

As we approach the end of the year, leaks have emerged regarding the Battle Pass for Episode 7 Act 3! Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battle Pass will launch on 31 October. As is customary, it will be priced at 1000 VP, which is roughly equivalent to $10.

Episode 7 Act 3 brings a wealth of new and exciting content. Not only will a new Gundam-esque skin line be introduced to the game, but it will also mark the debut of the upcoming Duelist agent, Iso, also known as Agent 24. Iso is a Chinese gun-for-hire with an incredibly innovative kit that is sure to spice up the Valorant gameplay experience.

Notably, the Episode 7 Act 3 Battle Pass seems poised to rival its predecessors. This Battle Pass holds a special place in the Valorant community, known for its affordability and sometimes for offering rewards that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with exclusive skins. Moreover, even if you choose not to purchase it, you can still progress and earn a host of free rewards!

Episode 7 Act 3 Battle Pass skins

Now, let's take a closer look at what the Episode 7 Act 3 Battle Pass has to offer.

As per tradition, the Episode 7 Act 3 Battle Pass costs 1000 Valorant Points, which equates to around $10, and will go live on 31 October 2023, delivering a host of vibrant new cosmetics!

As of now, three Episode 7 Act 3 Battle Pass skin lines have been shared by credible leaker, VALORANTLeaksEN, on Twitter (X). These include Libretto, Silhouette, and Sandswept. At first glance, many Valorant players are happy with how these skins look, with many saying that they surpass expectations and that the upcoming “Orion” bundle pales in comparison.

Libretto skin line

The Libretto collection showcases a regal theme, combining shades of red, green, and black with stylish golden accents. This collection includes skins tailored for the Bulldog, Stinger, Ghost, and Operator.

Silhouette skin line

The Silhouette skin line showcases captivating folk-art style artwork, depicting various animals. A tiger prowls the Judge, a horse graces the Guardian, a monkey adorns the Frenzy, and a snake winds around the Ares.

Sandswept skin line

The Sandswept skin line takes inspiration from Arabian designs, featuring a palette of gold, green, and purple details. This line introduces skins for the Sheriff, Spectre, Marshal, and Vandal, as well as a melee weapon with the popular dagger animation that the Valorant community adores.

Episode 7 Act 3 Battle Pass rewards track

Based on leaks and official information, here is a list of all the confirmed free and paid rewards for the Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battle Pass:

Free rewards

Sandswept Sheriff

Hundreds and Thousands Gun Buddy

VERSUS // Breach + Raze Card

Updraft Scare Spray

Paid rewards

Sandswept Vandal

Libretto Operator

Silhouette Guardian

Sandswept Melee

Let It Cook Gun Buddy

Fragger's Fall Spray

Order for Owen! Card

Knitted Bee Gun Buddy

Battle Pass other rewards

Valorant Battle Passes typically include other cosmetics like gun buddies, player cards, and sprays. We will update this article as more information is revealed, so stay tuned!

Players can also earn Radianite Points, which is the currency used to unlock weapon skin variations. Just like all the other rewards, players will earn them as they progress through the Battle Pass.

Interested in learning more about the upcoming Duelist agent, Iso? We've got you covered! Hit the ground running and dominate your opponents with our "Iso abilities explained" guide here. On top of that, we've compiled everything we know about Iso in our Agent 24 guide, so be sure to check that out too!