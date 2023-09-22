The Valorant 7.07 patch notes are here! Although these are available for the Public Beta Environment (PBE) it is highly likely a lot of these changes make it to the final game.

For this version of the game, expect Cypher mains to rejoice, as there's a big buff coming to his Ultimate, Neural Theft, which will not complete even if he is killed during the round.

On the other hand, Gekko's Dizzy detection range will now be reduced while inside the Viper's Pit Ultimate. This was a known bug that favoured Gekko players and rather than a nerf it's simply adjustment how the abilities interacted with one another.

With that said, let's take a look at the Valorant patch 7.07 notes from the PBE.

Valorant patch 7.07 - All notes

A quick note before we begin. The patch notes will be updated to reflect what makes it into the live game when the time comes, in the meantime, if you have access to the PBE, have fun trying these new changes!

Agent changes

Cypher

Cypher's Ultimate Neural Theft will now be complete even if Cypher dies after casting

Gekko

Gekko's Dizzy enemy detection range is now correctly reduced while inside of Viper’s Ultimate

We'll update this article as more information regarding the patch comes around.

Valorant patch 7.07 - Release date

It will take time before we see Valorant patch 7.07 be released. However, expect it to be launched on either 3 October or 10 October. Riot's cadence usually sees them release a patch every two weeks, although there have been instances in which they need to adjust based on outside factors.

With that said, that's it for now!