New Valorant Leak Reveals Clove Full Body Art

Check out the Clove full body art leak!

22 Mar 2024 3:40 PM +00:00

Have you come across the Clove full body art leak yet? The Valorant community is getting bits and pieces of new information about the upcoming Valorant agent, a Controller with the ability to self-revive, who is also non-binary.

It's been quite a while since the last Controller, Harbor, made their debut in Episode 5 back in 2022, and Clove marks the sixth addition to Valorant's roster of Controllers, and of course—she's the first agent of 2024. Now, we have information on what Clove's full body art looks like, as leaked by one of the event-goers at the VALORANT Champions Tour 2024 in Madrid today.

Before we dive in, you might want to take a look at Clove's character design.

Clove full body art revealed in new Valorant leak

During the VALORANT Champions Tour 2024: Masters Madrid offline tournament, X/Twitter user @Tiffae posted a photo that was immediately deleted. However, fans were quick to notice that the photo contained the full body art for Clove, which has not been officially released yet. Check out the image below!

click to enlarge + 2

Now that fans have caught a glimpse of Clove's striking appearance in full body, a new fervor of anticipation has begun. From her sleek attire to the meticulous design details, we're buzzing with excitement too as we await Clove's impending debut. And let's not forget—we can finally see her shoes now! They're pretty cool.

In case you missed it, further leaked information has revealed that Clove goes by the codename "Smoke Dancer," and speculations about the teaser images say that her skill set might have a thematic palette of pink or purple hues.

click to enlarge + 2

Clove's grand unveiling is slated to take place during a livestream at the Masters Madrid Grand Finals on March 24, 2024. As the inaugural Agent of the year and the sixth Controller to grace the game, Agent 25 is going to expand Valorant's roster to a total of 24 Agents. The last additions were in 2023 with Gekko (Initiator), Deadlock (Sentinel), and Iso (Duelist).

With the anticipation mounting for Episode 8's second act, the Valorant community is alive with excitement, fueled by official teasers and leaks surrounding Clove. All eyes are on the new agent with a butterfly theme, as players eagerly await insights into how they will impact the meta.

That's all for the latest leaks, with Clove full body art revealed. For more guides on Valorant, feel free to check out how to get Light 'Em Up Spray. Also, take a look at the hints pointing to a new underground map.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Valorant page.