Get ready for Clove!

19 Mar 2024 4:08 PM +00:00

The character design for Valorant’s upcoming new Controller agent, Clove, has been revealed by credible leakers. This new revelation, coupled with anticipation surrounding a unique skillset and Clove's non-binary identity, is sending shockwaves through the Valorant community!

Excitement builds as the Valorant Masters Madrid 2024 Grand Finals approaches, and players eagerly await details on this potentially meta-shifting agent.

New Valorant teaser reveals Clove’s character design

The arrival of Agent 25, also known as Clove, is just around the corner, with details trickling out on social media. The latest leak unveils Clove's highly anticipated character design.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: @ValorLeaks

The leaked image offers a first look at Clove, hanging upside down amidst a backdrop of pink-purple hues and white butterflies. They sport a cropped pink jacket, a backpack, and a black tattoo choker. A butterfly earring adorns their left ear.

Valorant’s player base has long craved "pink" and "girly" representation. Fans have consistently created elaborate fan projects featuring pink weapon skins, generating significant buzz on social media.

Clove's player card and recent character design reveal, with its departure from Valorant's typical darkness and grit towards a lighter, softer colour scheme of purples and pinks adorned with butterflies, has left players ecstatic. Clove appears to embody everything the community has been hoping for!

Clove brings diversity and fills the Controller gap

Valorant hasn't welcomed a new Controller since Harbor's arrival in late 2022. Clove bridges this gap, offering players another avenue for strategic control of sightlines and engagement zones. With the growing popularity of double-Controller compositions on certain maps, Clove's addition promises to unlock new strategic depths and creative plays.

As the first agent of the year and the sixth Controller, Clove will not only expand the roster to 24 (following the arrivals of Gekko, Deadlock, and Iso in 2023) but also bring a welcome touch of diversity to the game, following the recent reveal of their non-binary identity.

While Clove's role as a Controller with a self-revive ability is confirmed, details about specific abilities remain under wraps. However, data miners have leaked potential ability names: (C) Pick Me Up, (Q) Meddle, (E) Ruse, and (X) Flight Path.

Clove is expected to arrive in late March to early April and will be officially revealed during a stream at the Masters Madrid Grand Finals on 24 March 2024.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Interested in learning more about Clove? We've got you covered! Check out our guide on everything you need to know about Agent 25, including their speculated abilities, release window, and more!

If you’re interested in learning more about Valorant, feel free to dive into what Episode 8 Act 2 has to offer in our comprehensive guide, detailing its release date, Battle Pass, and more! On top of that, learn all about the five new skins leaked for the Sovereign 2.0 skinline, and the upcoming underground map, here.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Valorant page.