Get ready for the next battle!

The fighting game community is buzzing with anticipation as Tekken 8, the latest chapter in the long-running franchise, is set to launch very soon! This iteration brings 32 redesigned fighters, thrilling new mechanics, and a gripping Story Mode that promises to draw in both veterans and newcomers alike.

For seasoned players, the "Heat System" adds a layer of tactical depth that rewards aggressive play. On the other hand, the charming and addictive Arcade Quest mode eases newcomers into the intricacies of Tekken combat, while the intuitive "Special Style" control scheme unlocks flashy combos with surprising ease.

Tekken 8 seamlessly blends accessibility and complexity, striving to be a game for everyone, as our glowing review highlights. To be among the first to step into the Iron Fist Tournament arena, mark your calendars with our Tekken 8 release date countdown here!

Tekken 8 countdown

Get ready for a new fight! Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated release of Tekken 8 on PS5, Xbox, and PC:

Tekken 8 countdown 0 Days 22 Hours 3 Minutes 32 Seconds

Tekken 8 releases on 25 January 2024, at 3 PM PT | 6 PM ET | 11 PM GMT. Bandai Namco's commitment to a worldwide launch ensures everyone enters the arena simultaneously!

Here’s what that entails for your timezone:

Time zone Date Tekken 8 launch time Pacific Time (PT) 25 January 3:00pm Central Time (CT) 25 January 5:00pm Eastern Time (ET) 25 January 6:00pm Brasilia Time (BRT) 25 January 8:00pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 25 January 11:00pm Central European Time (CET) 25 January 12:00am South African Standard Time (SAST) 26 January 1:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) 26 January 4:30am Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 26 January 7:00am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 26 January 8:00am Australian Eastern Daylight Time(AEDT) 26 January 10:00pm

The countdown is ticking, and the Iron Fist Tournament's roar echoes in the distance. Whether you're a seasoned fighter or a fresh face ready to brawl, Tekken 8 promises an epic saga waiting to unfold. Join the fray on 25 or 26 January, where every match is a story waiting to be written. Let the battles begin!

