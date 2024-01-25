The fighting game community is buzzing with anticipation as Tekken 8, the latest chapter in the long-running franchise, is set to launch very soon! This iteration brings 32 redesigned fighters, thrilling new mechanics, and a gripping Story Mode that promises to draw in both veterans and newcomers alike.
For seasoned players, the "Heat System" adds a layer of tactical depth that rewards aggressive play. On the other hand, the charming and addictive Arcade Quest mode eases newcomers into the intricacies of Tekken combat, while the intuitive "Special Style" control scheme unlocks flashy combos with surprising ease.
Tekken 8 seamlessly blends accessibility and complexity, striving to be a game for everyone, as our glowing review highlights. To be among the first to step into the Iron Fist Tournament arena, mark your calendars with our Tekken 8 release date countdown here!
Tekken 8 countdown
Get ready for a new fight! Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated release of Tekken 8 on PS5, Xbox, and PC:
Tekken 8 releases on 25 January 2024, at 3 PM PT | 6 PM ET | 11 PM GMT. Bandai Namco's commitment to a worldwide launch ensures everyone enters the arena simultaneously!
Here’s what that entails for your timezone:
Time zone
Date
Tekken 8 launch time
Pacific Time (PT)
25 January
3:00pm
Central Time (CT)
25 January
5:00pm
Eastern Time (ET)
25 January
6:00pm
Brasilia Time (BRT)
25 January
8:00pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
25 January
11:00pm
Central European Time (CET)
25 January
12:00am
South African Standard Time (SAST)
26 January
1:00am
Indian Standard Time (IST)
26 January
4:30am
Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT)
26 January
7:00am
Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST)
26 January
8:00am
Australian Eastern Daylight Time(AEDT)
26 January
10:00pm
The countdown is ticking, and the Iron Fist Tournament's roar echoes in the distance. Whether you're a seasoned fighter or a fresh face ready to brawl, Tekken 8 promises an epic saga waiting to unfold. Join the fray on 25 or 26 January, where every match is a story waiting to be written. Let the battles begin!
