Face off against your "copy"!

The new single-player game mode in Tekken 8, Arcade Quest, pays homage to the series' arcade origins by recreating the classic arcade experience where veteran players first honed their skills. But it also introduces something new: Ghost Battle, which features AI learning.

In Ghost Battle, players get to face off against their own "ghost”, an AI-powered opponent that adapts to their playstyle over time. This provides an extra layer of challenge and replayability, making it a valuable training tool for both new and experienced players.

Designed to serve as a training ground for newcomers to master the ins and outs of Tekken 8's gameplay while also providing a refresher for returning players seeking to refine their skills, Arcade Quest's Ghost Battle proves to be a welcome addition to the game!

In the heat of battle, it can be challenging to identify your own shortcomings and weaknesses. To combat this, Tekken 8's Arcade Quest introduces a unique feature, Ghost Battle, that gives players the chance to confront their own "ghost", an AI-powered opponent that mirrors your playstyle.

As you engage in battles against your ghost, it meticulously analyses your moves, patterns, and tendencies. After five encounters, your ghost will begin to replicate your moves, giving you a newfound perspective on your gameplay.

With this uncanny ability, your ghost might even surpass your skill level after ten or more battles. This presents an exciting challenge for those seeking to push their limits and refine their techniques.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Bandai Namco

For newer players, facing their ghost provides a safe and controlled environment to practice and hone their skills without the pressure of facing human opponents.

Veteran players can also utilise Ghost Battle to their advantage. Ghosts can be created for every single character in the game, making it significantly easier to develop effective strategies against specific opponents.

Ghosts can also learn the unique playstyles of individual players. This feature becomes particularly beneficial in competitive settings, allowing players to thoroughly prepare for specific matchups and refine their tactical approach.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Bandai Namco

In Arcade Quest, players customise their own avatars and embark on a journey with Max, your mentor, who will guide you through the fundamentals of Tekken 8's mechanics.

In this mode, you can observe demonstrations to gain a visual understanding of the techniques being taught, and then practice them at your own pace, transforming the potentially intimidating world of fighting games into an accessible and enjoyable experience.

The Ghost Battle mode within Arcade Quest is sure to revolutionise how newcomers and veterans approach refining their Tekken skills by providing a dynamic and personalised experience!

