It is time to learn Street Fighter 6 Ken Guide: Best combos, move list, and more. Ken stands as one of the original characters in the Street Fighter universe. In the recently launched Street Fighter 6, Ken has undergone significant transformations, both in his appearance and fighting approach. These changes have contributed to a surge in his popularity, making it an ideal moment to hone your skills and become a Ken master.

This guide stands as your comprehensive gateway to unlocking Ken's arsenal – his moves, combos, and a few tips to stand out. Whether you have just jumped or are experienced but aiming high, this guide equips you with the knowledge to wield Ken's strength and soar like a pro in Street Fighter 6.

Who is Ken?

Interestingly, one cannot omit "Ryu" when mentioning Ken, as both hail from the same place. These iconic characters have been integral to the Street Fighter franchise since the early 90s. Ken, or Ken Masters, was born into affluence in the United States and received extensive training in Shotokan karate from a tender age.

Despite his unwavering efforts, Ken always found himself falling short in his attempts to surpass his best friend, Ryu, in combat. This constant setback only fueled his determination, driving him to undertake rigorous training regimens. In stark contrast to Ryu, Ken is a devoted family man, often finding himself entwined in familial responsibilities.

A captivating twist befalls Ken's narrative in Street Fighter 6, where he becomes embroiled in a convoluted conspiracy. Framed with criminal charges, he is forced to distance himself from his family and adopts a new appearance as part of the series' evolution.

Ken employs an aggressive playstyle

Ken's way of fighting is focused on getting up close to the enemy and using his fast attacks to overpower them. He can also utilize special moves to create opportunities for combining his attacks. When Ken manages to strike the opponent a few times, he can rapidly fill up his special move meter. This allows him to unleash powerful moves that cause a lot of damage.

If we have to sum up his strength, it is all about Great combos, Fast and powerful attacks, and Plenty of anti-air moves. However, his weakness lies in fragile defense, slightly predictable, and more.

Ken bread and butter combos

Ken relies on his quick-paced fighting style and typically possesses a wide array of combo options. Even as a starter, there are many combo variations that may be hard to excel in. Hence we have shortlisted a few which can assist you in starters ken combos. However, before that, understand these abbreviations

LP = Light Punch; MP = Medium Punch; HP = Hard Punch; LK = Light Kick; MK = Medium Kick; HK = Hard Kick

Numbers refer to directions on the keyboard.

"~" refers to canceling previous attacks and follow-up.

Light combos

2LK~2LP~5LP > 623HP

2LP, 5MP~HP > KK > 214K

2LP, 5MP > 214LK, 623MP

Mediums Combos

2LP, 214LK, 623MP/623LP

2LP, 5MP~HP > KK > 623K, 623HP

j.HP, 2HP > 214LK > 623MP (Slightly hard to execute for beginners)

Punish Counters

KK > 214K, 2MP > 214LK, 623MP

623HK, 2LP, 5MP~HP > KK > 623P

Drive Impact

DI, 5HP > KK, 623P

DI, 5MP~HP > KK, 214K

DI, 5HP > 236KK~6HK~6K > 236236K

Ken move list

We've put together a list of all special, unique moves for Ken from Street Fighter 6. Think of it as a helpful guide that you can use while playing games. It's like having a little cheat sheet to make playing easier and more fun. So, when you're in the middle of a game, you won't forget what to do next!

click to enlarge

Ken's Super Arts

Super Art Type Classic Controls Damage/Description Dragonlash Flame ⬇️↙️⬅️⬇️↙️⬅️ + Any Kick This attack launches your opponent upwards and then series of kicks on them while airborne. Shippu Jinrai-kyaku ⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️ + Any Kick Launches a series of kicks and then finish with a rising Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku Shinryu Reppa ⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️ + Any Punch A two Shoryuken combination with addition of final mighty Shoryuken with an added spin to it.

Ken's Special Moves

Special Move Type Classic Controls Damage/Description Hadoken ⬇️↘️➡️ + Any Punch This attack fire a ki blast straight ahead. Shoryuken ➡️⬇️↘️ + Any Punch Throw into the sky with a lethal uppercut. Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku ⬇️↙️⬅️ + Any Kick Releases a series of round kicks while moving ahead. Aerial Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku ⬇️↙️⬅️ + Any Kick Performed while airborne with trajectory Dragonlash Kick ➡️⬇️↘️ + Any Kick A forward high kick that pulls your opponent. Jinrai Kick ⬇️↘️➡️ + Any Kick - Kazekama Shin Kick ➡️ + Light Kick A light kick performed just after Jinrai Kick. Gorai Axe Kick ➡️ + Medium Kick An axe kick performed from Jinrai Kick that is hard to block. Senka Snap Kick ➡️ + High Kick A round kick that can be used to combo from Jinrai Kick. Kasai Thrust Kick ➡️ + Any kick A sequence of kicks performed following any type of OD Jinrai Kick.

Ken's Unique Attacks

Unique Attack Type Classic Controls Description Quick Dash Any kick* 2 Rapidly charge a set distance forward. Emergency Stop Light Kick This maneuver will make you stop dead in case of emergency.(During Quick Dash) Thunder Kick Medium Kick An overhead attack (During Quick Dash) Forward Step Kick Heavy Kick A forward kick with long reach (During Quick Dash) Chin Buster Medium Punch > Heavy Punch A quick series of attacks Triple Flash Kick Medium Kick*2 > Heavy Kick A series of three kicks with larger reach

Few tips to master Ken

As discussed earlier, Ken's playstyle is a bit aggressive. He is best played by being aggressive and constantly pressuring his opponent. He has a lot of fast and powerful moves that can be used to keep his opponent on the defensive. The fast execution of aggressive commands makes it a bit harder to operate compared to other characters.

As a Ken, you should be constantly looking for ways to get in on your opponent at the start of the round itself and start pressuring them. Push them in the corner and use your strong kicks and uppercuts to punish them when they make a mistake

There are very few characters who can counter Ken's lightening fast combos if it is executed in sync. This will give you a big advantage in fights, as you'll be able to deal a lot of damage quickly.

Unpredictability is key to success in any combat. Make your opponent keep guessing your next move. As we know Ken is a rushed-down character but what if we mix it up with some slowdown attack? I am hoping, you got what I am trying to say.

Last but not least, Practice and build your muscle memory. Ken's special moves, unique moves, and Super arts are very powerful and can be used to open up your opponent. Furthermore, the Drive rush of Ken is also invincible but everything will crumble if you can't execute it timely.

That's all you need to know about Street Fighter 6 Ken: Best combos, move list, and more. Meanwhile, you can also check out Street Fighter 6 Tier List: The best characters ranked and you can also check out How to Change Avatar in Street Fighter 6. Discover all there is to know about the upcoming addition to the roster: the sadistic apothecary A.K.I. Additionally, DLC costumes for Juri, Marisa, and other characters were revealed at Evo 2023.