Street Fighter 6 DLC Costumes for Juri, Marisa, and More Revealed

Despite not being well received, one of the best things that Street Fighter V had going for it was the vast amount of cosmetic items for every character. Now, Capcom is set to continue that tradition by showing the first batch of Street Fighter 6 DLC costumes.

At Evo 2023 during Capcom's development panel, key members of the Street Fighter 6 team presented four ideas for costumes that will be coming to SF6 in the near future.

In total, four character costumes were shown. All most likely set to become popular choices once they release.

Street Fighter 6 DLC costumes are incredible

While the development team confirmed other characters would be getting DLC in the coming future, Capcom only showcased four extra costumes for the following characters.

Juri

Guile

Marisa

Dee Jay

You can take a look at the concept art down below.

Sadly, there's no release date for the first batch of DLC costumes in Street Fighter 6. Fans of other characters have started speculating what could a third outfit for, say, Chun-Li or Ryu could look like. No, Chun-Li won't be getting THAT costume.

We got to remember that a Spy x Family and Street Fighter 6 crossover was announced not too long ago. Could be seen costumes inspired in Yor, Loid, or even Anya in the future?

So far, characters in Street Fighter 6 only have two costumes to choose from. Their original look, which in the case of all returning characters is a departure from what we've seen before. The secondary outfits bring back iconic costumes for veterans of the series while giving newcomers more casual outfits.

If Capcom gets as wacky with DLC costumes as they did in SFV, we can expect some crazy combinations in the future in Street Fighter 6. These could include crossovers with other Capcom franchises, costumes themed around specific seasons or festivities, and much more.

