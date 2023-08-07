Street Fighter 6 was released in early June and already sold more than 2 million copies worldwide! Rashid was one of the most recent characters to join the game, but now we know another after the latest Street Fighter 6 teaser trailer.

Before you get to know the newest addition to the game named A.K.I., make sure to use the best button configuration options for Street Fighter 6.

Now let’s talk about A.K.I. and the teaser trailer.

Street Fighter 6 adds a new character named A.K.I.

Street Fighter 6 players can expect a fresh dynamic to the gameplay after the introduction of A.K.I., the latest character to join this fighting franchise. A.K.I. debuted at the Evo event as Capcom unveiled in-game cinematic footage of her from the single-player World Tour mode.

A.K.I. will become the 20th playable character in Street Fighter 6 and will be available this autumn. In order to obtain A.K.I., you need to own the Deluxe and Ultimate Edition or the Year 1 Character Pass and Ultimate Pass of Street Fighter 6.

The players will have to wait a bit longer to see what the A.K.I. move set is like because the teaser trailer didn’t offer any gameplay with A.K.I. We do know that she is described as a "maniacal poison aficionado." She is a specialist in poisons and comes with a distinctive look – geometric hair and long fingernails.

A quite creepy and seemingly sociopathic character, A.K.I. is looking to force poison into their victim’s mouth. “Some poisons can kill people with a thousandth of that amount,” A.K.I. said with a bloodcurdling laugh to her unfortunate victim. She continued to list the symptoms of her poisonous attack: “…dizziness, visual impairment, heavy eyelids, intense thirst, loss of speech, vomiting, diarrhoea, breathing impairments…”

A.K.I. is a truly intriguing and intimidating character.