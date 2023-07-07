How to Change Avatar in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 allows you to create a unique character and customize it yourself, but many people get bored with the appearance of the character over time and want to change it. In this guide, we will show you how to change your avatar in SF6 so that you can create a new or partially change your character.

In fact, it's not really difficult, but sometimes users may have problems with this task. If you are also experiencing this problem, follow the instructions below to solve it.

How to change your appearance avatar in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 has a total of two game modes in which you can change your appearance, namely:

World Tour

Battle Hub

Each time you want to do this, you will need to pay for the changes with in-game currency, depending on the mode. The place where you can upgrade your avatar is called the Body Shop, and by going there you can choose the desired settings for your character's appearance. As we said above, there are two game modes where you can do this, so let's take a closer look at each of them.

World Tour

In World Tour, the game's story mode, you can change your appearance in two locations. While wandering around Metro City, you find these places:

Style Lab - located in Beat Square

Dr. L's Beauty Salon - located in Old Nayshall

When you arrive at one of these locations, you won't be able to just change your avatar. You will need to pay 1000 Zenny, after which you will get access to the settings of your main character.

Battle Hub

Unlike the previous version, there is only one place to change your avatar in the multiplayer mode. You will need to go to the right rear of the arena. There you will notice a desk and a clerk who manages the Body Shop. Talk to him to find out that you can change the appearance of your character for 50 Drive Tickets. This is a rather high price, so if you don't want to spend currency in the future, it's better to customize your character's appearance properly from the start.

