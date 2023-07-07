Even gamers who only heard about Street Fighter know Ryu and his famous rival, and in this article, we will tell you how old Ken in Street Figher 6 is. This character is actually playable in the first game from this franchise, and we will also talk about this feature of SF1.

So, here you will find not only information about Ken's age but also a couple of really exciting facts from his biography.

How old is Ken in Street Fighter 6?

Ken in SF6 looks like a young man, but don't let his appearance deceive you. He is actually around 42 years old.

Ken was born on February 14th, 1965 and he is definitely not young during the events of Street Fighter 6.

Who is Ken in SF6?

Ken is one of the oldest characters in the Street Fighter franchise. In fact, he is available in the first game of this series. During the arcade era, Ken was some sort of a Ryu clone. He had the same moveset, and as a character, worked the same way.

You can play him in Street Fighter 1, and in order to do this, you will have to start a multiplayer match. The two players will have to play as Ryu and Ken. The winner will be able to continue his journey in the single-player mode.

After a few games, Ken developed his own personality. This energetic and enthusiastic young man is totally opposite to stoic and calm Ryu. The colour of his uniform is red and his moves are mostly based on fire, which is a huge difference compared to other users of the same fighting style.

Ken is a true veteran of Street Fighter and you should definitely try him out. After all, some of the best players in the entire community are maining this character.

