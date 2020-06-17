Assetto Corsa Competizione: Console gamers won't be short changed

The Assetto Corsa games have been a real hit with fans since first being released in 2014. The sequel, Assetto Corsa Competizione, was also popular and now ACC is making the jump from PC to console.

In under a week's time, PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to play the sim racer for the first time.

Questions are always asked when a game makes the transition from console to PC or vice versa. Thankfully though, the developers have reassured players that this game will be as impressive as its PC counterpart.

No compromise on performance

TOP DRAWER: Console gamers have nothing to worry about

Optimising your game for a platform it wasn't originally meant to be played on is never easy. The main issue relates to performance levels, as consoles often have less processing power than the top gaming PC's.

ACC was first released on PC in 2018 and developers KUNOS-Simulazioni have been working hard to make a console version of the game.

2020 is the year where this is realised and, as developer Davide Brivio assures us, with no compromise to the sim experience:

"The physics in the PC [game] are the same as PS4 and Xbox One. The only thing that has changed is the textures for the graphics."

This is very reassuring, as the physics models are always important in racing games, even more so for sims.

ACC's physics model is extremely impressive. When you have the right setup, it feels like you're racing on the circuits for real.

Don't be concerned about the graphics either, the only reason behind them being different is down to the home consoles and PC's different specs.

The graphics are altered, not compromised, the game will still run in 4K on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Working with drivers to improve

LIKE THE REAL THING: KUNOS have been working with real-life drivers to improve ACC

Much like how Codemasters have been working with Formula 1 drivers ahead of F1 2020's release, KUNOS have been collaborating with drivers too.

ACC is the official game of the GT World Championship, an endurance series for sports cars. David Perel races in the European series and the South African has also been trying his hand at the esports series.

Perel has been waxing lyrical about ACC and been instrumental in developing the feel, physics and sound of the cars. The attention to detail is immense, even the sound of the brakes has been tirelessly worked on.

KUNOS' aim is to challenge Gran Turismo's king of sims crown and releasing their latest game on console is a step in the right direction.

With more power being available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, racing simulations will be more realistic than ever before going forward.

KUNOS aren't going to be working on a next-gen version of Assetto Corsa just yet but they will make the upgrade in time. So for now, expect more content and updates for ACC going forward!

Assetto Corsa Competizione will be available on PS4 and Xbox One on 23 June.

